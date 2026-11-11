Sharmila Tagore was never one to follow societal norms, from her iconic bikini photoshoot in the 1960s to choosing an unconventional path in her personal life.
Her 1968 interfaith marriage to cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi saw her convert to Islam and adopt the name Ayesha. Years later, daughter Saba Ali Khan Pataudi has revealed why the actress made that decision.
DYK Sharmila Tagore converted to Islam to marry Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi?
In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Saba said, "In those days, conversion was necessary. The children are legitimate because of conversion, which legalised things. It was a necessity and not something one could consider if or not to do."
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She added that the decision was also influenced by the traditions and customs followed by the Pataudi family. "My grandmother would surely not have allowed it in any other way," she said.
Saba revealed that neither her father nor the Pataudi family insisted that Sharmila change her name on her passport or other official documents. She added that the conversion did not affect her mother's personality or professional identity.
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Sharmila had also recalled receiving threatening telegrams around the time of her marriage, with one carrying the chilling warning, "Bullets shall speak."
Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore married former Indian cricket captain and titular Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (Tiger Pataudi), on December 27, 1968.
The couple met in 1965 in Kolkata, dated for a few years, and wed in an interfaith ceremony in late 1968. They had three children together: actor Saif Ali Khan (born 1970), jewelry designer Saba Ali Khan (born 1976), and actress Soha Ali Khan (born 1978).
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FAQs
Did Sharmila Tagore continue acting after marriage?
Yes, Sharmila Tagore continued her successful career in cinema after her marriage, and Tiger Pataudi remained supportive of her professional path.
Why was Mansoor Ali Khan called "Tiger"?
He carried the nickname "Tiger" from childhood due to his fierce energy, quick reflexes and presence on and off the field.
How old was Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi when he became India's captain?
He became the captain of the Indian cricket team at just 21 years old in 1962, making him India's youngest Test captain at the time.
When did Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi die?
He passed away on 22 September 2011 at the age of 70 in New Delhi due to respiratory failure caused by interstitial lung disease.