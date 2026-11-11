Sharmila Tagore was never one to follow societal norms, from her iconic bikini photoshoot in the 1960s to choosing an unconventional path in her personal life.

Her 1968 interfaith marriage to cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi saw her convert to Islam and adopt the name Ayesha. Years later, daughter Saba Ali Khan Pataudi has revealed why the actress made that decision.

DYK Sharmila Tagore converted to Islam to marry Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi?

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Saba said, "In those days, conversion was necessary. The children are legitimate because of conversion, which legalised things. It was a necessity and not something one could consider if or not to do."