Ramayana Box Office Day 6: Ramayana: Part 1 continues to draw big crowds in theatres. After an impressive Monday, the movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash has crossed Rs 800 crore worldwide in just six days of its theatrical release, taking its global total to Rs 823.50 crore gross.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6 The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer mythological epic collected Rs 94.10 crore net across 24,344 shows in India on Day 6. The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, bringing in Rs 76 crore. The Kannada version added Rs 7.75 crore, and the Telugu version collected Rs 4 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions earned Rs 3.60 crore and Rs 2.75 crore, respectively.

Ramayana had a particularly strong fifth day, earning over Rs 100 crore net in India. With this, it became only the second Hindi film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in a single day at the domestic box office.

After six days in theatres, the movie's India collection stands at Rs 440.45 crore net and Rs 526.50 crore gross. ALSO READ - Ramayana Part 1 Box-Office Collection: Massive Opening, But Is Budget Recovery Still A Distant Dream For Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer? Did Ramayana Beat Dhurandhar 2? Ramayana: Part 1 has also set a new mark in North America. On its first Monday, it collected $1.37 million there, the highest first-Monday figure for an Indian film in the territory, according to Venky Box Office. It reportedly beat the earlier record held by Dhurandhar 2 by about 20.2 per cent.

The two films also look different when compared day by day. Dhurandhar 2 had earned around Rs 935 crore worldwide by its sixth day, but its Day 6 gross was about Rs 67 crore. Ramayana, on the other hand, collected over Rs 110 crore gross in India alone on its fifth day.

So Dhurandhar 2 still has the bigger worldwide total at this stage, while Ramayana leads in single-day collections and the North American opening. ALSO READ - Ramayana Part 1 Ending Explained: Sita Haran, Jatayu's Death And What To Expect In Part 2? With Rs 823.50 crore already in the bank, the Ramayana movie's overseas business makes this run a notable one for Indian cinema! About the Ramayana: Part 1 Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend is the first part of a planned two-film series. Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios produced it in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash plays Ravana, and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman. The film was released worldwide on November 5, 2026. The second part is scheduled for Diwali 2028. FAQ 1. Who is in the cast of Ramayana, and what roles do they play? Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, and Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Yash plays the demon king Ravana, and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, Rama’s younger brother. 2. What is the budget of Ramayana? Producer Namit Malhotra has said the two films together will cost about $500 million, which is over Rs 4,000 crore. 3. What is the total box office collection of Ramayana after six days? In its first six days, Ramayana generated a domestic net collection of Rs 440.45 crore and a gross total of Rs 526.50 crore.