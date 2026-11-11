Bhojpuri cinema has given audiences several memorable films, from family dramas and romantic stories to action-packed entertainers. Over the years, films starring popular names such as Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh have helped the industry reach a wider audience.

The reported figures are not fully consistent across online sources: for example, Sasura Bada Paisawala is listed at ₹35 crore in one ranking, while another film-specific entry gives a lower estimate. The order is therefore best read as a guide to major reported hits, rather than a definitive industry record.

Some of these films also became major box-office successes. Here is a look at five Bhojpuri films often included in all-time highest-grossing lists, along with their reported collections, leading cast members and OTT availability.

Starring Manoj Tiwari and Rani Chatterjee, Sasura Bada Paisawala is considered an important film in the revival of modern Bhojpuri cinema. Directed by Ajay Sinha, this romantic drama became popular with audiences and helped establish Manoj Tiwari as a leading Bhojpuri film star.

Note: Some online rankings give different figures for older films. These are reported estimates, not independently verified totals.

Some all-time rankings put its worldwide collection at around ₹35 crore. However, other film-specific estimates report a much lower figure of ₹4.5–9 crore, showing how difficult it is to establish an exact total for older Bhojpuri releases.

2. Ganga (2006)

Ganga brought together several well-known Hindi and Bhojpuri film stars. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Nagma, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari.

Directed by Abhishek Chhadha, the film follows a young woman whose marriage and family life face several challenges. Its star cast attracted attention beyond the usual Bhojpuri cinema audience.

Reported worldwide collections vary, with some rankings placing it at ₹21 crore and others listing it as high as ₹35 crore.

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3. Pratigya (2008)

Directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay, Pratigya featured Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, alongside Pawan Singh and Pakhi Hegde.

The action drama follows Suraj as he attempts to address the injustice faced by his family. Its popular cast and music helped it become a recognised commercial success.

Some published rankings estimate its worldwide collection at around ₹22 crore, while other lists give a higher figure.

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4. Border (2018)

Starring Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma, Border was released on 15 June 2018. Directed by Santosh Mishra, the film was produced under Nirahua Entertainment.

The film became one of the notable commercial successes of its year. It is frequently included in Bhojpuri cinema's highest-grossing lists, with its reported worldwide collection estimated at around ₹19 crore.

5. Nirahua Hindustani (2014)

Nirahua Hindustani brought Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey together in a film that became an important success for the Bhojpuri industry. The film also helped strengthen Amrapali Dubey's popularity among Bhojpuri audiences.

Some published rankings place its worldwide collection at approximately ₹14 crore. Its success also helped establish the popularity of the pairing, which went on to feature in several other Bhojpuri films.

From the popularity of Sasura Bada Paisawala to the commercial success of Border, these films represent important milestones in Bhojpuri cinema. Their stories, music and popular actors helped the industry build a loyal audience across different parts of India.

Although exact box-office figures remain difficult to verify, these titles continue to feature in discussions about the biggest Bhojpuri film hits of all time.

FAQs

1. Which is the highest-grossing Bhojpuri film of all time?

Sasura Bada Paisawala is often listed among the highest-grossing Bhojpuri films, with some rankings reporting a collection of around ₹35 crore. Exact figures vary between sources.

2. How much did Border earn at the box office?

Border (2018) is reported to have collected around ₹19 crore worldwide.

3. Who are the lead actors in Sasura Bada Paisawala?

The film stars Manoj Tiwari and Rani Chatterjee.

4. Which Bhojpuri film featured Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini?

Both actors appeared in the 2006 Bhojpuri film Ganga, alongside Nagma, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari.

5. Where can I watch these Bhojpuri films online?

Their current individual OTT availability could not be confirmed. Regional platforms such as Chaupal offer Bhojpuri films and series, but viewers should check each film's title listing before subscribing.