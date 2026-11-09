OTT Releases This Week: From Jailer 2 and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 to Student of the Year: After Dark and Bandra, here’s a look at the new movies and web series arriving this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms.

Here are the latest OTT releases to check out from November 9 to 15: Daayra

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: November 13 This crime drama follows an investigation that uncovers secrets and suspicions. It explores how crime, justice and their consequences are tied together. Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran play the lead roles. ALSO READ - Daayra Movie Twitter Review: Is Prithviraj Sukumaran And Kareena Kapoor's Magic Real? Netizens Weigh-In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 3

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: November 11 The fantasy series returns for its third season. Set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, it continues the story of Sauron as he tries to rise to power and forge the One Ring. The ensemble cast includes Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers and Robert Aramayo.

Student of the Year: After Dark

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: November 13 Shanaya Kapoor makes her OTT debut in this thriller series. Set at St. Teresa’s, it follows Aditi Malik, who goes undercover at the school to investigate the mysterious death of her twin sister, Aayesha. Mrigaya 1.5: The Hunt Continues

Where to watch: Zee5

Release date: November 13 Directed by Abhirup Ghosh, this Bengali action-crime thriller stars Ritwick Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, Mir Afsar Ali and Arpan Ghoshal. Kolkata Police officer Debanjan Dutta and his team investigate a disturbing crime that shakes the city. Christmas Switch

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: November 12 A festive mix-up turns a family’s Christmas plans upside down. Along the way, it brings unexpected changes and lessons about family, love and togetherness. Jailer 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: November 12 Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, this action-crime drama sees the retired jailer pulled back into action when a powerful criminal syndicate threatens his family. ALSO READ - Jailer 2 Twitter Review: Fans Go Wild Over Rajinikanth's Return As Tiger And Whistle-Worthy Cameos Blind Game

Where to watch: Zee5

Release date: November 11 Arjun Rampal and Priyamani star in this crime thriller directed by Sangeeth Sivan. A suspended police officer sets out to find a missing fortune, but his search pulls him into a dangerous web of betrayal, greed and twists. Alicia’s Law

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: November 11 Fernanda Castillo plays Alicia, who returns to her legal career after her husband, a Supreme Court Justice, is jailed in a corruption scandal. This Mexican adaptation of The Good Wife follows her efforts to rebuild her life. Bandra

Where to watch: Zee5

Release date: November 13 Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia star in this Malayalam action drama. It follows Aala, a powerful businessman with a troubled past, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Tara Janaki, a popular Bollywood actress from the 1990s. Movie / Series Name Release Date OTT Platform Daayra November 13 Netflix The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 3 November 11 Prime Video Student of the Year: After Dark November 13 JioHotstar Mrigaya 1.5: The Hunt Continues November 13 Zee5 Christmas Switch November 12 Netflix Jailer 2 November 12 Amazon Prime Video Blind Game November 11 Zee5 Alicia's Law November 11 Netflix Bandra November 13 Zee5 FAQ 1. Which key titles are releasing on Netflix during this release week? Netflix is streaming the crime drama Daayra, the festive comedy-drama Christmas Switch, and the Mexican drama series Alicia's Law.

2. What is the plot of Shanaya Kapoor's OTT debut series Student of the Year: After Dark? The series is a dark thriller set at St. Teresa's, following Aditi (played by Shanaya Kapoor) as she goes undercover to investigate her twin sister Aayesha's mysterious death. 3. Where and when can fans stream Rajinikanth's Jailer 2? Jailer 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, featuring Rajinikanth returning as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.