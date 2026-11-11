The battle between Ravana and Jatayu is one of the most memorable episodes of the Ramayana. While Ravana was carrying away Goddess Sita, the elderly vulture king Jatayu challenged him and tried to stop the abduction. Although Ravana eventually defeated him, Jatayu managed to give the powerful king a serious challenge.

However, a particular scene in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has caught viewers' attention. After defeating Jatayu, Ravana breaks one of his nails and keeps it with himself. But why would the king of Lanka preserve a small part of an opponent he had just defeated?

Why Did Ravana Keep Jatayu's Nail?

The gesture can be understood as a reflection of Ravana's wounded pride and ego. In the film, Jatayu manages to challenge Ravana despite his age and even wounds him during their battle.

Ravana is accustomed to being feared and obeyed. Having an elderly bird stand against him and cause him harm would have been a blow to his pride.

Keeping Jatayu's nail could therefore be seen as Ravana's way of preserving a reminder of that encounter. It may also represent his desire to possess something belonging to the opponent who dared to challenge his authority.

The detail adds another layer to the film's portrayal of Ravana, showing how deeply his ego is affected even after winning a battle.

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Did Ravana Keep Jatayu's Nail in the Original Valmiki Ramayana?

There is an important difference between the film and the original epic.

In the Valmiki Ramayana, the battle between Ravana and Jatayu is described in the Aranya Kanda, particularly Sarga 51. Jatayu attacks Ravana, damages his chariot, destroys his bow and kills his charioteer.

Ravana eventually draws his sword and cuts off Jatayu's wings, leaving him severely injured. However, the original account does not mention Ravana breaking or keeping Jatayu's nail.

Therefore, the nail scene in Nitesh Tiwari's film is a creative addition rather than an established incident from Valmiki's text.

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Why Jatayu's Battle With Ravana Remains Important?

Jatayu's importance in the Ramayana goes beyond his defeat. Despite being old and facing a powerful opponent, he chooses to stand up for Sita when she needs help.

After Ravana leaves, Jatayu remains alive long enough to meet Lord Rama and Lakshmana. He informs them about Sita's abduction and the direction in which Ravana took her.

His actions show that courage is not measured by physical strength or victory. Jatayu may have lost the battle, but his loyalty and willingness to protect Sita made him one of the most respected characters in the Ramayana.

In the film, Ravana may keep Jatayu's nail as a reminder of his victory, but the detail also carries another meaning: even the mighty king of Lanka could not escape the courage of a devoted protector.

FAQs

1. Why did Ravana keep Jatayu's nail?

In Nitesh Tiwari's film, the gesture can be interpreted as a reminder of Ravana's wounded pride after Jatayu managed to challenge and injure him.

2. Did Ravana really keep Jatayu's nail in the Valmiki Ramayana?

No. The Valmiki Ramayana describes their battle but does not mention Ravana keeping Jatayu's nail.

3. Who was Jatayu in the Ramayana?

Jatayu was an elderly vulture king and a friend of King Dasharatha. He tried to rescue Sita when Ravana abducted her.

4. How did Jatayu help Lord Rama?

Before his death, Jatayu informed Rama about Sita's abduction and the direction in which Ravana had taken her.

5. In which part of the Ramayana is the Jatayu-Ravana battle described?

The battle is described in the Aranya Kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana, particularly Sarga 51.