Chhath Puja has appeared in Indian cinema in different ways, from a landmark devotional sequence in the 1961 film Bhaiya to recent Hindi film songs in The Vvaan and Yeh Prem Mol Liya. From preparing traditional offerings to gathering at riverbanks for the evening and morning prayers, its traditions have inspired several filmmakers.

One of the earliest films to feature Chhath Puja, Bhaiya holds a special place in Indian cinema. Directed by Phani Majumdar, the film opens with a Chhath Puja sequence and features the devotional song "Soopwe Nariyarwe Bajhli Moori Maiya".

Here are seven films that bring the festival and its cultural significance to the screen.

Why To Watch: The movie with its songs brings together legendary singers, including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar.

ALSO READ: Malayalam OTT Releases Of The Week: Watch ICU Until The Last Breath, Ottam Thullal And More Online

2. The Vvaan: Force Of The Forest (2026)

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, The Vvaan features the song "Chhathi Maiya".

Why To Watch: It shows Tamannaah’s character observing Chhath, with scenes of devotees gathering at a ghat and offering prayers to the setting sun. The inclusion of Sharda Sinha’s music adds an emotional touch.

3. Yeh Prem Mol Liya (2026)

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, Yeh Prem Mol Liya includes Chhath imagery in its title track.

Why To Watch: The movie combines family celebrations with scenes of devotees offering arghya to the Sun God, bringing the festival into the film’s festive setting.

4. Chhath (2025)

This Bhojpuri film, directed by Nitin Neera Chandra, is set around Chhath Puja.

Why To Watch: The movie follows a traditional family coming together for the festival and explores the role of faith, relationships and cultural values in their lives.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week (Nov 9 To 15, 2026): Top New Movies, Series On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar And Others

5. Bitiya Chhathi Mai Ke (2019)

Starring Yash Kumar and Shyamali Srivastava, this Bhojpuri family drama revolves around a father and his daughter.

Why To Watch: The movie's story brings Chhathi Maiya’s blessings and family emotions together.

6. Chhath Ke Baratiya

Directed by Kanhaiya S Vishwakarma, this Bhojpuri film focuses on the importance of Chhath Puja.

Why To Watch: Featuring Smriti Sinha, Anshuman Mishra and Mahi Srivastava, it explores faith and the festival’s place in family life.

7. Chhathi Mai Ke Gun Gai (2022)

This Bhojpuri film, directed by Manoj Singh, celebrates the devotion and traditions associated with Chhathi Maiya.

Why To Watch: It is another option for viewers looking for festival-themed regional cinema.

Whether through devotional songs, traditional rituals or family stories, these films offer a glimpse into a festival that means so much to millions. They also show how regional traditions continue to find a place in Indian cinema.

FAQs

1. Which was one of the first Indian films to feature Chhath Puja?

The 1961 film Bhaiya is recognised for featuring an early Chhath Puja sequence and devotional song.

2. Which 2026 Bollywood film features Chhath Puja?

The Vvaan: Force Of The Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, features the song "Chhathi Maiya".

3. Which Bhojpuri films are based on Chhath Puja?

Some examples include Chhath, Bitiya Chhathi Mai Ke, Chhath Ke Baratiya and Chhathi Mai Ke Gun Gai.

4. What traditions are shown in Chhath Puja films?

They include preparing offerings, gathering at riverbanks, observing the fast and offering arghya to the setting and rising Sun.