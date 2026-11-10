Pawan Kalyan’s personal life has often made headlines, with his three marriages drawing public attention. The actor and politican today announced separation from his third wife Anna Lezhneva. Amid this, let us recall Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai's remarks when she expressed her desire to get married again. This came after she faced trolling 'unnecessary' heat and trolling because of her past marriage. 'Men can marry many times, but women can't?': Renu Desai Taking a jibe on trollers, Renu Desai noted, "In our society, a man can do anything and can marry any number of times, but it is a sin for a woman to even think about another relationship. Should a woman live alone for life with regret?"

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan, Wife Anna Announce Separation After 13 Years; A Look Back At Actor's Previous Two Marriages In the same ABN Telugu interview, she doubled down and said, "Until last year, my mind was completely shut off: no marriage, no love. Even now, I don’t care much for love. I mean, I don’t expect the stereotypical romance. But I do need a companion.”

Pawan Kalyan and Anna announce separation Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan and his wife, Anna Konidala, are parting their ways after 13 years of marriage. ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan's 17-Year-Old Fan Passes Away Days After Actor Spent Time With Him On Tuesday, the duo announced in a joint statement that they have decided to part ways with 'mutual understanding and respect'. "Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority," the statement read. They went on to state, "During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey." FAQs How did Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai meet? They met while working on the Telugu film Badri and later appeared together in the movie Johnny. How many children do Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai have? They have two children together: a son named Akira Nandan (born in 2004) and a daughter named Aadya (born in 2010). What did Renu Desai recently say about being linked to Pawan Kalyan? In interviews and social media posts, Renu Desai expressed frustration over being continuously targeted by trolls and defined strictly as Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife 14 years after their separation.