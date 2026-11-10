Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan and his wife, Anna Konidala, are parting their ways after 13 years of marriage.

On Tuesday, the duo announced in a joint statement that they have decided to part ways with 'mutual understanding and respect'.

"Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority," the statement read.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan Undergoes Major Shoulder Operation; Doctors Treat Long-Standing Injury

They went on to state, "During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey."

How did Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala meet?

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala (formerly Anna Lezhneva) met in 2011 on the sets of the Telugu film Teen Maar, in which Pawan Kalyan played the lead role and Anna made a brief appearance/small role.