Bigg Boss Bangla: Nandini Dutta’s second stint on Bigg Boss Bangla ended abruptly after she was asked to leave the house over alleged physical aggression towards fellow contestant Rajveer Dey. The decision was announced by host Sourav Ganguly during the latest Dada Darbar episode. Interestingly, Nandini was not nominated for eviction and did not leave through the usual audience voting process.
Why Was Nandini Dutta Removed From Bigg Boss Bangla?
Nandini’s exit followed a series of arguments inside the house, particularly involving her partner, Rajveer Dey. Their relationship had attracted attention throughout the season, with romantic moments often followed by heated disagreements.
The latest reported argument began when Nandini could not find a ring she had gifted Rajveer. She became upset, leading to an exchange between the two. Rajveer later tried to intervene when Nandini was involved in another disagreement with contestant Srijla. The situation reportedly escalated, with Nandini accused of getting physically aggressive towards him.
Recommended For You
Even Nehal was sent to secret room in #BiggBoss19 and what happened with Nehal will hapoen with this Nandini Dutta in #BiggBossBangla ,audience votes has already proved that Nandini will be actually evicted soon no matter how much her PR team works https://t.co/FNlRbKSoyX— Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) November 2, 2026
Rajveer appeared upset by the incident and reportedly said that she had crossed her limits. Although the two later reconciled, the incident attracted criticism from viewers. Nandini had also faced allegations of physical aggression following an earlier disagreement with Srijla.
Sourav Ganguly Announces Nandini Dutta’s Exit
During Saturday’s Dada Darbar episode, Sourav Ganguly questioned Nandini about her behaviour. He reminded the contestants that physical violence was not allowed inside the house and that everyone had to follow the same rules.
After hearing the other housemates' views, Ganguly asked Nandini to leave the show. She reportedly broke down and requested another chance, but the decision was not changed.
Her departure was therefore a disciplinary decision by the show's makers, rather than a regular eviction based on audience votes.
ALSO READ: Who Is Anuska Ghosh? Meet The Ex-Splitsvilla Contestant Turning Bigg Boss Bangla Housemates Against Rajveer Dey
Nandini Dutta Apologises After Leaving The Show
Following her exit, Nandini shared an apology on social media. She accepted that the situation had gone too far and expressed regret over her actions.
“I want to address what happened inside the Bigg Boss house. Things got intense, emotions ran high, and unfortunately, the situation escalated in a way it shouldn't have. I acknowledge that and sincerely apologise for my actions,” she said.
She also apologised to Rajveer for the incident and any hurt caused.
“I have always been someone who wears her heart on her sleeve, speaks her mind and stands up for herself. But I also understand that there are lines that should never be crossed,” she said.
“I am taking this experience with me, learning from it and moving forward with my head held high,” she added.
ALSO READ: Who Are Rajveer And Nandini? Bigg Boss Bangla Couple's Intimate Videos Go Viral; Sourav Ganguly Issues Final Warning
Nandini Had Already Received A Second Chance
This was not Nandini’s first exit from the reality show. She had earlier been evicted through audience voting but was reportedly kept in a secret room for 48 hours. She was then brought back into the main house with special powers.
However, her second chance ended with a disciplinary exit following the latest controversy.
FAQs
1. Why was Nandini Dutta kicked out of Bigg Boss Bangla?
She was asked to leave after alleged physical aggression towards Rajveer Dey and reportedly violating the show's rules.
2. Did Nandini Dutta leave because of audience voting?
No. Her exit was a disciplinary decision, not a regular audience-vote eviction.
3. Who hosts Bigg Boss Bangla?
The reality show is hosted by former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.
4. What did Nandini Dutta say after her exit?
She apologised on social media, accepted that the situation had escalated and said she would learn from the experience.
5. Was Nandini Dutta evicted before this?
Yes. She had earlier been evicted through audience voting before returning to the main house after spending 48 hours in a secret room.