Bigg Boss Bangla: Nandini Dutta’s second stint on Bigg Boss Bangla ended abruptly after she was asked to leave the house over alleged physical aggression towards fellow contestant Rajveer Dey. The decision was announced by host Sourav Ganguly during the latest Dada Darbar episode. Interestingly, Nandini was not nominated for eviction and did not leave through the usual audience voting process.

Nandini’s exit followed a series of arguments inside the house, particularly involving her partner, Rajveer Dey. Their relationship had attracted attention throughout the season, with romantic moments often followed by heated disagreements.

The latest reported argument began when Nandini could not find a ring she had gifted Rajveer. She became upset, leading to an exchange between the two. Rajveer later tried to intervene when Nandini was involved in another disagreement with contestant Srijla. The situation reportedly escalated, with Nandini accused of getting physically aggressive towards him.

During Saturday’s Dada Darbar episode, Sourav Ganguly questioned Nandini about her behaviour. He reminded the contestants that physical violence was not allowed inside the house and that everyone had to follow the same rules.

Rajveer appeared upset by the incident and reportedly said that she had crossed her limits. Although the two later reconciled, the incident attracted criticism from viewers. Nandini had also faced allegations of physical aggression following an earlier disagreement with Srijla.

Even Nehal was sent to secret room in #BiggBoss19 and what happened with Nehal will hapoen with this Nandini Dutta in #BiggBossBangla ,audience votes has already proved that Nandini will be actually evicted soon no matter how much her PR team works https://t.co/FNlRbKSoyX

After hearing the other housemates' views, Ganguly asked Nandini to leave the show. She reportedly broke down and requested another chance, but the decision was not changed.

Her departure was therefore a disciplinary decision by the show's makers, rather than a regular eviction based on audience votes.

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Nandini Dutta Apologises After Leaving The Show

Following her exit, Nandini shared an apology on social media. She accepted that the situation had gone too far and expressed regret over her actions.

“I want to address what happened inside the Bigg Boss house. Things got intense, emotions ran high, and unfortunately, the situation escalated in a way it shouldn't have. I acknowledge that and sincerely apologise for my actions,” she said.

She also apologised to Rajveer for the incident and any hurt caused.

“I have always been someone who wears her heart on her sleeve, speaks her mind and stands up for herself. But I also understand that there are lines that should never be crossed,” she said.

“I am taking this experience with me, learning from it and moving forward with my head held high,” she added.

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Nandini Had Already Received A Second Chance

This was not Nandini’s first exit from the reality show. She had earlier been evicted through audience voting but was reportedly kept in a secret room for 48 hours. She was then brought back into the main house with special powers.