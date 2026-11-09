Scene Box Office Collection: Suriya’s latest film, Scene, has maintained a strong run at the box office on its first Monday. The film earned ₹19.46 crore gross in India on Day 4, taking its total domestic gross to ₹85.86 crore, according to TrackTollywood. It is now around ₹14 crore away from the ₹100 crore India gross milestone.

As of 7:05 PM IST on November 9, Scene had earned ₹19.46 crore gross from 5,639 shows across 1,411 theatres in 547 cities. The film sold around 10.89 lakh tickets, with an average ticket price of ₹179.

The film has also made a strong start worldwide. It collected ₹116 crore in its first three days, according to a Hindustan Times report. However, beating Suriya’s biggest hit, Karuppu, will require a sustained run in the coming days.

Bengaluru followed with ₹1.85 crore, while Hyderabad contributed ₹1.50 crore. Coimbatore and Madurai also reported strong occupancy levels of 95.6% and 95.2%, respectively.

Chennai remained the biggest contributor on Monday, earning ₹3.39 crore from 603 shows. Its occupancy reached 91.6%.

Monday’s occupancy stood at 58.7%. The film also recorded 1,464 housefull shows and 1,799 fast-filling shows.

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Tamil Nadu continues to be the film’s strongest market, contributing ₹32.05 crore so far. Chennai alone has brought in ₹11.16 crore, according to the tracker.

PVR, INOX and Cinepolis together collected ₹3.52 crore on Monday, accounting for 18.1% of the day’s reported gross.

Scene vs Karuppu: Can Suriya Set A New Record?

Scene has already crossed the reported opening-weekend worldwide collection of Vishwanath and Sons, which stood at ₹108 crore. The film’s ₹116 crore opening weekend puts it ahead of that benchmark.

However, Karuppu remains a bigger challenge. The film reportedly collected ₹121 crore worldwide in its first three days and went on to earn ₹310 crore during its theatrical run.

Scene has a chance to build on its opening, particularly with the post-Diwali holiday period approaching. Its weekday performance and audience response will be important.

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Scene Day 5 Box Office Update

For Tuesday, November 10, the film had sold 2.44 lakh advance tickets worth ₹4.11 crore as of 6:07 PM on November 9. These bookings covered 5,298 shows across 1,301 theatres.

The next milestones are clear:

Cross ₹100 crore in India gross.

Maintain strong weekday collections.

Build enough momentum to challenge Karuppu’s lifetime total.

About Scene Movie

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene is a Tamil action-comedy starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj. Suriya plays a police officer named Inbaraaj. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.