Scene Box Office Collection: Suriya’s latest film, Scene, has maintained a strong run at the box office on its first Monday. The film earned ₹19.46 crore gross in India on Day 4, taking its total domestic gross to ₹85.86 crore, according to TrackTollywood. It is now around ₹14 crore away from the ₹100 crore India gross milestone.
The film has also made a strong start worldwide. It collected ₹116 crore in its first three days, according to a Hindustan Times report. However, beating Suriya’s biggest hit, Karuppu, will require a sustained run in the coming days.
Scene Box Office Collection Day 4
As of 7:05 PM IST on November 9, Scene had earned ₹19.46 crore gross from 5,639 shows across 1,411 theatres in 547 cities. The film sold around 10.89 lakh tickets, with an average ticket price of ₹179.
Monday’s occupancy stood at 58.7%. The film also recorded 1,464 housefull shows and 1,799 fast-filling shows.
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Box office detail
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Day 4 collection
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India gross
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₹19.46 crore
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Total India gross
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₹85.86 crore
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Shows tracked
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5,639
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Tickets sold
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10.89 lakh
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Occupancy
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58.7%
Chennai Leads City-Wise Collections
Chennai remained the biggest contributor on Monday, earning ₹3.39 crore from 603 shows. Its occupancy reached 91.6%.
Bengaluru followed with ₹1.85 crore, while Hyderabad contributed ₹1.50 crore. Coimbatore and Madurai also reported strong occupancy levels of 95.6% and 95.2%, respectively.
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Tamil Nadu continues to be the film’s strongest market, contributing ₹32.05 crore so far. Chennai alone has brought in ₹11.16 crore, according to the tracker.
PVR, INOX and Cinepolis together collected ₹3.52 crore on Monday, accounting for 18.1% of the day’s reported gross.
Scene vs Karuppu: Can Suriya Set A New Record?
Scene has already crossed the reported opening-weekend worldwide collection of Vishwanath and Sons, which stood at ₹108 crore. The film’s ₹116 crore opening weekend puts it ahead of that benchmark.
However, Karuppu remains a bigger challenge. The film reportedly collected ₹121 crore worldwide in its first three days and went on to earn ₹310 crore during its theatrical run.
Scene has a chance to build on its opening, particularly with the post-Diwali holiday period approaching. Its weekday performance and audience response will be important.
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Scene Day 5 Box Office Update
For Tuesday, November 10, the film had sold 2.44 lakh advance tickets worth ₹4.11 crore as of 6:07 PM on November 9. These bookings covered 5,298 shows across 1,301 theatres.
The next milestones are clear:
Cross ₹100 crore in India gross.
Maintain strong weekday collections.
Build enough momentum to challenge Karuppu’s lifetime total.
About Scene Movie
Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene is a Tamil action-comedy starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj. Suriya plays a police officer named Inbaraaj. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.
Note: Figures are based on independent trade tracking and reports. Collection estimates can vary between sources and may be updated.
FAQs
1. How much did Scene earn on Day 4?
It earned ₹19.46 crore gross in India as of 7:05 PM IST on November 9, according to TrackTollywood.
2. What is Scene’s total India box office collection?
Its reported India gross reached ₹85.86 crore after four days.
3. How much did Scene earn worldwide in its opening weekend?
It reportedly collected ₹116 crore worldwide in its first three days.
4. Can Scene beat Karuppu at the box office?
It has made a strong start, but beating Karuppu’s reported ₹310 crore lifetime collection will depend on its weekday performance and overall theatrical run.
5. Who directed Scene?
The film was written and directed by Jithu Madhavan.