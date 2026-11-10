The move has sparked a political debate over celebrity security and law and order in Maharashtra. Bachchan resumed greeting fans outside his home, accompanied by son Abhishek, security personnel and Mumbai Police officials.

A temporary bulletproof glass barrier outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Jalsa, was removed on Sunday, November 8, following a reported bomb threat.

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Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde received an email threatening a bomb attack at Amitabh Bachchan's residence, after which the security was reportedly installed.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant criticised the move to remove Big B's bulletproof barrier. He urged PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah to ensure better security for Bollywood personalities.

Not only this, BJP MLA Ram Kadam rejected the Congress's allegations, stating that the glass partition was always meant to be temporary.

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He accused the opposition of politicising the issue and using Amitabh Bachchan's name to target the government.

For the unversed, on October 18, two gunmen allegedly fired five rounds at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. Although Shroff escaped unharmed, his driver and another person were reportedly injured. Meanwhile, there has been no clear official confirmation about whether the threat to Bachchan's residence was declared over or what security assessment led to the removal of the protective barrier.