A temporary bulletproof glass barrier outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Jalsa, was removed on Sunday, November 8, following a reported bomb threat.
BJP-Congress trade bars over Big B's bulletproof barrier removal
The move has sparked a political debate over celebrity security and law and order in Maharashtra. Bachchan resumed greeting fans outside his home, accompanied by son Abhishek, security personnel and Mumbai Police officials.
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Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde received an email threatening a bomb attack at Amitabh Bachchan's residence, after which the security was reportedly installed.
Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant criticised the move to remove Big B's bulletproof barrier. He urged PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah to ensure better security for Bollywood personalities.
Not only this, BJP MLA Ram Kadam rejected the Congress's allegations, stating that the glass partition was always meant to be temporary.
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He accused the opposition of politicising the issue and using Amitabh Bachchan's name to target the government.
For the unversed, on October 18, two gunmen allegedly fired five rounds at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. Although Shroff escaped unharmed, his driver and another person were reportedly injured.
Meanwhile, there has been no clear official confirmation about whether the threat to Bachchan's residence was declared over or what security assessment led to the removal of the protective barrier.
FAQs
How is Amitabh Bachchan involved in Tiger Shroff firing case?
Amitabh Bachchan was not a direct target of the shooting, but Mumbai Crime Branch investigations revealed that the shooters conducted reconnaissance (recce) of Amitabh Bachchan’s residence (Jalsa).
Who was behind the attack and what was the motive?
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack. An associate of the gang, Anil Pandit, released an audio recording stating that Tiger was targeted due to his professional association with Salman Khan.
How did Amitabh Bachchan react to the security threat?
During his iconic Sunday tradition of greeting fans outside his bungalow, Jalsa, Big B reportedly met fans from behind a newly installed 12-foot protective bulletproof glass enclosure.