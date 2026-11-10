Renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar (57) has passed away. He breathed his last in Kochi. Kumar had been admitted to a private hospital in the city after collapsing on a film set. He passed away early this morning.
Who was Shaji Kumar?
Shaji Kumar was a cinematographer known for mass-action films. Beyond Mollywood, he also worked in Kollywood and on Hindi-language films. He was active in the Malayalam film industry for a decade.
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The 2016 release Pulimurugan garnered significant attention. He frequently collaborated with directors such as Vysakh, Shaji Kailas, Joshiy and the duo Anil-Babu.
Actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi has paid tribute to the late, renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar. One of the final films Shaji Kumar worked on was Ottakkomban, which stars Suresh Gopi.
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Reflecting on the loss, Suresh Gopi noted that it is not just an exceptional cinematographer who has passed away, but also a cherished colleague—someone who loved cinema deeply and was profoundly dedicated to his craft.
According to a report in Manorama Online, Gopi said "Shaji... some losses are just like that. No matter how much one writes, words cannot capture the pain in one's heart. I still cannot come to terms with the reality that Shaji is no more."
Gopi added, "Even when an artist bids farewell, their art does not die; every frame captured by Shaji will continue to speak to future generations. However, we have lost more than just an excellent cinematographer—we have lost a dear colleague who loved cinema deeply and remained profoundly dedicated to his craft."
"Shaji... your camera may no longer move, but your genius will live on forever through the frames you captured. I offer my heartfelt tributes on your untimely passing and share in the grief of your family and loved ones. Tributes to dear Shaji," he concluded.
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FAQs
What caused Shaji Kumar's passing?
He suffered a cardiac failure after experiencing a medical emergency/discomfort while shooting a movie in Alappuzha. He was treated at a private hospital in Kochi.
What were Shaji's major movies?
He cranked the camera for nearly 50 movies, including landmark hits like Pulimurugan, Naran, Odiyan, Pokkiri Raja, Madhura Raja, Pathonpatham Noottandu and the 2025 hit Thudarum.
What were Shaji Kumar's upcoming projects?
He recently completed work on Athimanoharam (scheduled for release in December 2026) and Ottakkomban and was working on an upcoming film starring Dileep before his medical emergency.