Renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar (57) has passed away. He breathed his last in Kochi. Kumar had been admitted to a private hospital in the city after collapsing on a film set. He passed away early this morning.

Who was Shaji Kumar?

Shaji Kumar was a cinematographer known for mass-action films. Beyond Mollywood, he also worked in Kollywood and on Hindi-language films. He was active in the Malayalam film industry for a decade.

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The 2016 release Pulimurugan garnered significant attention. He frequently collaborated with directors such as Vysakh, Shaji Kailas, Joshiy and the duo Anil-Babu.

Actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi has paid tribute to the late, renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar. One of the final films Shaji Kumar worked on was Ottakkomban, which stars Suresh Gopi.

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Reflecting on the loss, Suresh Gopi noted that it is not just an exceptional cinematographer who has passed away, but also a cherished colleague—someone who loved cinema deeply and was profoundly dedicated to his craft.

According to a report in Manorama Online, Gopi said "Shaji... some losses are just like that. No matter how much one writes, words cannot capture the pain in one's heart. I still cannot come to terms with the reality that Shaji is no more."