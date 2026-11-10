Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Net Worth: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are making headlines ahead of their reported wedding celebrations. Their wealth has also become a talking point. Anirudh’s net worth is estimated at around ₹50 crore, while Kavya belongs to one of India’s wealthiest business families. However, her personal net worth has not been publicly confirmed. एक तरफ करीब 400 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति वाली Kavya Maran और दूसरी तरफ करीब 50 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति वाले Anirudh Ravichander! दोनों की शादी की खबरों ने इंटरनेट पर खूब हलचल मचा रखी है। काव्या Sun Group के अरबपति मालिक Kalanithi Maran की बेटी हैं, जिनकी अनुमानित संपत्ति करीब 24,000 करोड़ रुपये है। वहीं अनिरुद्ध ने अपने संगीत के दम पर करीब 50 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति बनाई है। Jawan, Jailer, Leo और Vikram जैसी फिल्मों में संगीत देने वाले अनिरुद्ध आज देश के सबसे चर्चित Music Composers में शामिल हैं। Greece में आज दोनों की शाही शादी की खबर है और 21 नवंबर को chennai में Grand Reception होना है। — Rahul Kumar (@MukAn_X) November 10, 2026 Wealth comparison Reported figure Anirudh Ravichander Around ₹50 crore (unverified estimate) Kavya Maran Not publicly disclosed Kalanithi Maran, her father Around ₹24,800 crore (Hurun estimate) Combined personal net worth Not officially available Anirudh Ravichander’s Net Worth And Sources Of Income Anirudh has built his career through music composition, playback singing and live performances. He became widely known after composing the popular song Why This Kolaveri Di for the 2012 film 3. Since then, he has worked on several major films, including Jailer, Leo, Vikram and Jawan. His music has also helped him build a strong following beyond Tamil cinema.

According to estimates reported by Pinkvilla and cited by The Economic Times, Anirudh’s net worth is around ₹50 crore. Reports also suggest that he charges between ₹8 crore and ₹10 crore for a film, although these fees have not been officially confirmed.

His income comes from film projects, music rights, concerts and other professional assignments. ALSO READ: Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Greece Venue, Wedding Date, Guest List, Chennai Reception And Everything You Need To Know Kavya Maran’s Wealth And Sun Group Connection Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. She serves as an executive director at Sun TV Network and is closely associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League team owned by the group.

The Maran family's business interests include television, film production, radio and broadcasting. This gives Kavya a strong connection to India's media and entertainment industry. Kalanithi Maran's wealth was estimated at around ₹24,800 crore in the 2026 Hurun India Rich List. This is his estimated wealth, not Kavya's personal net worth. Sun TV's 2025-26 annual report lists Kavya as an executive director. It also records that she held no equity shares in the company at the time covered by the report. ALSO READ: Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Date, Venue, Age Gap And Everything We Know So Far Who Is Richer: Anirudh Or Kavya Maran? Based on publicly reported estimates, Kavya comes from a much wealthier family background. However, comparing her personal wealth with Anirudh's is difficult because there is no verified public figure for her individual net worth.