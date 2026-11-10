Several new Malayalam movies are set to stream online this week. From I'm Game to ICU Until the Last Breath and more, there is something for everyone to watch on Netflix, Sun NXT, Prime Video and other streaming giants. Malayalam OTT Releases of the week I'm Game (JioHotstar) ‘I’m Game’ is a 180-minute Malayalam action thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan, streaming on JioHotstar in five languages. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film revolves around a fearless gambler caught in unexpected events, banking on stylised action, high-stakes drama and star power.

ALSO READ: Who Was Shaji Kumar? Cinematographer Who Crafted Visuals For Mass Movies Passes Away ICU Until the Last Breath (Sun NXT) ICU – Until the Last Breath is a Malayalam suspense thriller streaming on Sun NXT. Directed by George Varghese, it explores intense love and obsession, featuring Bibin George and Vismaya Aneesh in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Love In Disguise BL Kdrama: Know All 12 Episode Release Dates, Finale Date And Where To Watch In India? Avaraachan And Sons (Netflix) Avaraachan & Sons is a Malayalam family comedy-drama streaming on Netflix. Starring Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi and Ganapathi, it follows a widower and his two sons as they navigate chaos, unexpected friendships and self-discovery. Ottam Thullal (ManoramaMAX, Amazon Prime Video and Simply South) Ottam Thullal is a Malayalam rural comedy-drama streaming on ManoramaMAX, Amazon Prime Video and Simply South. Starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan, it explores village life, superstition and relationships through humour and light-hearted social satire.

So, grab your popcorn and watch these movies from the comfort of your home. FAQs Which is the highest-grossing Malayalam movie? As of recent industry tallies, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (₹154 crore Kerala gross) and top blockbusters like Pulimurugan rank among the highest-grossing and most commercially successful films in industry history. Which Malayalam movie has been remade the most in other languages? The 1993 psychological thriller Manichitrathazhu holds the record for being remade into the highest number of other Indian languages—most famously as Bhool Bhulaiyaa in Hindi, Apthamitra in Kannada and Chandramukhi in Tamil.