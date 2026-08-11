Malayalam OTT Releases of the week : Several new Malayalam movies and web series are gearing up for their much-anticipated release. From Kattalan to Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 Agnipariksha, among others, there is something for everyone to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming giants.

Kattalan follows Antony, who infiltrates Maari’s empire after he takes over a village on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. As he witnesses the villagers’ suffering and forest destruction, Antony turns against Maari and plots to bring down his empire from within.

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Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 - Agnipariksha

Release Date: August 15

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Ahead of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, hosted by Mohanlal, the digital pre-show Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 – Agnipariksha will premiere, giving commoners a chance to earn a spot in the main house.

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Aroopi

Release Date: August 14

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Aroopi follows a vengeful Yakshini unleashed from a doll, forcing the last heir of the Aryanattu estate to confront an ancient curse and his family’s dark secrets.

So, grab your popcorn and get ready to watch these Malayalam releases from the comfort of your home.