Kamal Haasan's Virumaandi is remembered as one of the most important films in Tamil cinema. However, before its release in 2004, the film was at the centre of a major controversy over its original title, Sandiyar. In June 2003, following protests by a political organisation, Kamal Haasan agreed to change the name of the film.

The controversy involved caste identity, political sensitivities and concerns about violence in southern Tamil Nadu. Here is what happened and why the actor eventually chose the title Virumaandi.

What Was The Original Title Of Kamal Haasan's Virumaandi?

Kamal Haasan launched his film under the title Sandiyar in April 2003 at Madurai. The promotional posters showed him holding a sickle, which added to the discussion surrounding the film.

The Tamil word 'Sandiyar' can refer to a rowdy, troublemaker or a person known for being aggressive. However, the term also carried particular caste associations in parts of southern Tamil Nadu.

The film's title soon attracted objections from Puthiya Tamizhagam, a political party led by Dr K. Krishnasamy.

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Why Did Puthiya Tamizhagam Oppose The Title Sandiyar?

Dr K. Krishnasamy argued that the title could glorify dominant-caste identity and encourage caste-based tensions in southern Tamil Nadu, particularly between Dalit and Thevar communities.

The region had experienced caste-related conflicts, making the subject especially sensitive. Krishnasamy also expressed concerns that the film could bring back what was popularly described as the 'aruval culture', referring to violence associated with sickles.

The protests affected the film's production plans, with shooting activities facing disruption.

Kamal Haasan, however, initially defended his film and rejected the suggestion that its story promoted caste discrimination.

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How Did Jayalalithaa Help Resolve The Sandiyar Controversy?

As the controversy grew, Kamal Haasan met the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on June 20, 2003.

The actor reportedly sought police protection to ensure that filming could continue without further disruption.

Following their meeting, Kamal announced that he would drop the original title. He explained that he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.

He said, "Though only a few people wanted the title changed, I have responded to their feelings. The chief minister appreciated my decision."

He also expressed confidence in the film, saying, "Even if I name it [Sandiyar] Sahala Kala Vallavan Part II, it will run."

How Sandiyar Became Virumaandi?

By December 2003, the makers had officially announced the new title, Virumaandi. The film was released on January 14, 2004, during Pongal.

Starring Kamal Haasan, Pasupathy and Abhirami, the film used a non-linear storytelling style, presenting events through different characters' perspectives.

It also became known for its use of live sound recording, which was an important technical experiment in Indian cinema at the time.

Interestingly, the controversy that initially threatened the film's production eventually became part of its history. Virumaandi went on to receive widespread appreciation and established itself as a landmark film in Kamal Haasan's career.

FAQs

1. Why did Kamal Haasan change Sandiyar's title to Virumaandi?

He changed the title in 2003 after Puthiya Tamizhagam protested, arguing that the original name could promote caste pride and increase social tensions.

2. Who opposed Kamal Haasan's film Sandiyar?

Dr K. Krishnasamy, the leader of the political party Puthiya Tamizhagam, led the opposition.

3. When was Sandiyar renamed Virumaandi?

The decision to drop the original title was announced on June 20, 2003. The new title was officially announced in December 2003.

4. When was Virumaandi released?

The film was released on January 14, 2004, during the Pongal festival.

5. Who composed the music for Virumaandi?

Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for the film.

6. Who starred alongside Kamal Haasan in Virumaandi?

The film featured Pasupathy, Abhirami, Napoleon, Rohini and several other actors.