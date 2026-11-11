Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva have announced their separation after 13 years of marriage. The news has revived an old conversation in which he spoke about his three marriages and the public scrutiny that followed him.

During his 2023 appearance on Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show Unstoppable with NBK, the actor revealed that he had once wanted to remain a bachelor and follow the path of yoga. Speaking about his first marriage, which was arranged by his family, Pawan said, "My first marriage was very conventional. It was arranged by the elders. But not everything works out in a relationship. So, couples separate." 'I Carry No Guilt...': Pawan Kalyan Addressing the repeated discussion around his marital history, Pawan said people often overlooked the circumstances behind his relationships. "People keep harping on three weddings. I didn't marry all three at the same time, nor did I live with all three together. It didn't work out for me with one person, so I had to marry another. It didn't happen out of desire or infatuation; it just happened. It only involves pain," he said during his appearance on the show.

He also maintained that he felt no guilt over his past relationships, adding, "I carry no guilt within me. What I feel is maybe because I am known to the public, my life is exposed to many." ALSO READ - A Look Back At Pawan Kalyan's Previous Two Marriages As He Announces Separation From Third Wife All About Pawan Kalyan's 3 Marriages He married Nandini in 1997, and they separated in 1999. His second marriage was to actor Renu Desai, his long-time partner. They married in 2009 and parted ways in 2012. ALSO READ - When Pawan Kalyan’s Ex-Wife Renu Desai Slammed Trolls Criticising Her Decision To Remarry Anna, a Russian citizen, has largely stayed away from the public eye. The couple married in 2013 and have a son together. Pawan has also adopted Anna’s daughter from a previous relationship. Pawan Kalyan continues to serve as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, alongside his political and film commitments. He is also known for his work in Telugu cinema, with a career spanning several decades. FAQ 1. What did Pawan Kalyan say about his three marriages? Pawan Kalyan stated that he did not marry three women at the same time. He added that the situations brought only pain and that he carries no guilt within him. 2. Who were Pawan Kalyan's first two wives? He married his first wife, Nandini, in 1997 and separated in 1999. His second marriage was to actor Renu Desai in 2009, with whom he parted ways in 2012. 3. Who is Pawan Kalyan's third wife, Anna Lezhneva? Anna Lezhneva is a Russian citizen who married Pawan Kalyan in 2013. They have a son together, and Pawan also adopted her daughter from a previous relationship before the couple announced their separation after 13 years.