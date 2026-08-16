Saba Pataudi claims that after marrying former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, her mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, converted to Islam and taught their kids the religion while allowing them to follow their own beliefs. Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister also revealed there was no temple in their home.

Saba Pataudi said that neither she nor her siblings had ever been forced to practice religion in an interview with the YouTube channel Big Bollywood Buffs. "For me, I would say my religion is Islam, and I do connect with it. If I were to think of a God, I would probably say Allah. That doesn’t mean that I don’t respect other religions."

Sharmila Tagore Did Convert To Islam Saba claimed that after marrying Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sharmila, whom she refers to as Amma, converted to Islam and taught her kids the religion. "When Amma and Abba got married, Amma, in fact, did convert to Islam and did guide us in Islam, perhaps so that we wouldn’t be confused and would have some sort of grounding. So there was no temple; there was no Hindu religion that we practised."

(Image: X/@JosePuliampatta) ALSO READ - Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Kickstart Christmas Preparations With Jeh, Taimur, Soha And Sharmila Tagore | PHOTOS Sharmila Tagore taught her kids about Islam and eventually let the kids choose what they wanted to follow. "She taught me my faith and gave me an understanding of Islam, Ramzan and things like that. And then it was our choice what we wanted to follow," Saba shared.

Saba said religion was never strictly followed in her family. She recalled how they celebrated Christmas, Diwali and Holi together. She added that the same values have stayed with her siblings as they grew up and entered interfaith marriages. ALSO READ - Sharmila Tagore Recalls Refusing Tiger Pataudi’s Idea To Go To Kitchen Thrice A Day Sharmila Tagore And Mansoor Ali Khan's Love Story Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan met through common friends in the 1960s. He sent her roses and air conditioners from London during their courtship. Speaking with journalist Barkha Dutt, Sharmila Tagore remembered that as they were getting ready for the wedding, threats were made. She disclosed that 'bullets shall speak' telegrams were sent to her parents.

Sharmila Tagore added that due to security concerns, their wedding location had to be changed at the last minute.