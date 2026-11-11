Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has reviewed Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana. While praising its grand scale, cinematography and visual effects, he pointed out shortcomings in its emotional scenes, dialogues and storytelling.
The original 1987–88 series featured Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia and Lahri, while the new adaptation stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey.
Sunil Lahri lauds Ramayana Part 1 VFX
Lauding film's VFX, Sunil Lahri said, "Bahut bade budget ki bahut hi bhavya picture hai. VFX jo hai, world-class hai. Film ke chitran bahut hi sundar hain. Aankhon ko bahut achha lagta hai."
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He added, "Iss film mein sabhi kalakaron ne jo bhi unhe roles diye gaye, bahut achhe se nibhaye hain. Bahut hi dil se nibhaye hain. Film ke kuch scenes jo hain, woh outstanding hain."
Sunil Lahri points out flaws in Ramayana Part 1
The actor pointed out that the Ahilya episode was missing from the film, adding that the Parashuram sequence was weak too. "
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He said, "Mere vichar se film mein kuch scenes ke upar, jo khaaskar emotional scenes hain, un par aur dialogues par dhyan hi nahi diya gaya. Kuch scenes hain hi nahi. Jaise ki Parshuram wala scene hai, mujhe kamzor laga. Ahilya wala scene hai hi nahi."
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"Shurpanakha ka jo Ram ji se vaartalaap hai, usmein jis hisaab se Shurpanakha Ram ji ko sambodhit karti hai, woh bhi achha nahi laga," said Sunil.
FAQs
How did Sunil Lahri get the role of Lakshman?
He was selected for the role of Lakshman out of roughly 150 auditioning actors after director Ramanand Sagar noticed his prior acting work.
What other shows or films has Sunil Lahri worked in?
Aside from Ramayan, he appeared in the 1980 film The Naxalites alongside Smita Patil, the 1990 TV series Param Vir Chakra and films like Baharon Ke Manzil and Janam Kundli.
Who plays Laxman in Ramayana Part 1?
TV actor Ravi Dubey plays Laxman in Ramayana Part 1.