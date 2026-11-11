Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has reviewed Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana. While praising its grand scale, cinematography and visual effects, he pointed out shortcomings in its emotional scenes, dialogues and storytelling.

The original 1987–88 series featured Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia and Lahri, while the new adaptation stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey.

Sunil Lahri lauds Ramayana Part 1 VFX

Lauding film's VFX, Sunil Lahri said, "Bahut bade budget ki bahut hi bhavya picture hai. VFX jo hai, world-class hai. Film ke chitran bahut hi sundar hain. Aankhon ko bahut achha lagta hai."