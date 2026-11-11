Munawar Faruqui is a renowned comedian with an alleged net worth of Rs 10 crore. However, once upon a time, he was not living in luxury, and financial difficulties were his norm. The comedian started working at eight years old.

Speaking on former tennis star Sania Mirza's podcast, Serving It Up With Sania, he recalled how financial circumstances forced him to discontinue his education after Class 6, despite being a bright student. He revealed he first started working at a small shop where he earned a meagre Rs 10 per day. At age 11, he was an employee at a gift shop and later at a utensil shop. "I wanted to study, but I couldn't. I was very good at studies. I studied till Class 6 and was among the best students in my class. I used to come first. But I never really felt disappointed about not being able to continue because, looking back, I realise how much I enjoy working," he said.

He also admitted he liked earning money. "I like working so much that I can work every day. I don't like taking holidays. I enjoy working, earning money and putting in the effort. I don't get tired of it. People often tell me that I work very hard, but I feel everyone works as much as I do."

ALSO READ - Comedian Munawar Faruqui And His Wife Mehzabeen Coatwala Welcome Baby Girl Munawar Faruqui's Rise To Stardom Munawar Faruqui gradually gained popularity through his stand-up comedy acts and YouTube content. His career reached a turning point in 2022 when he won Lock Upp, the reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut. He further cemented his television success by winning Bigg Boss 17 in 2024. ALSO READ - Traitors 2 Confirmed Contestants List: Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari Lead The Line-Up Munawar Faruqui's Net Worth According to ET Now, Munawar Faruqui's net worth is between Rs 8 crore and Rs 10 crore. He charges between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh per show. He lives in a Rs 6 crore home in Wadala’s New Cuffe Parade. FAQ 1. Who is Munawar Faruqui? Munawar Faruqui is an Indian stand-up comedian, rapper, actor, and reality television personality. 2. Why did Munawar Faruqui quit his education after Class 6? Financial hardship forced Munawar to leave school after Class 6 to help support his family, despite being one of the top students in his class. 3. Which reality TV shows did Munawar Faruqui win to gain national popularity? Munawar gained widespread fame after winning the reality show Lock Upp in 2022 and followed it up by winning Bigg Boss 17 in 2024.