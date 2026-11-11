Filmmaker Farah Khan once lost her temper and threw a chappal at Zayed Khan during the shoot for the movie Main Hoon Na. The incident happened when the team was shooting the dance sequence for Chale Jaise Hawayein. In the middle of the shoot, Zayed Khan interrupted because a dancer had collapsed beside him.
Why Did Farah Khan Throw Her Chappal At Zayed Khan During Main Hoon Na Shoot?
Recalling the incident in an interview with Bollywood Hungama in April 2023, Zayed Khan revealed that Faraha Khan lost her cool when he stopped in the middle of the shoot.
The incident is from filming Chale Jaise Hawayein, which was designed to be a one-take song. But filming the song in one take required considerable effort from the dancers and actors.
Explaining the execution, Zayed said, "This was a time when we were shooting on 400 feet of film and not on digital. So it was not like 'Jitne bhi takes chahiye, le lo'!"
Zayed then added that the crew had to maintain discipline because there were no repeated takes. The dancers had already performed the sequence several times, leaving them exhausted.
During one take, a dancer beside Zayed Khan suddenly collapsed. Zayed Khan recalled that the dancer had a fit because of exhaustion.
The actor initially continued performing but soon realised that he would have to dance around the person lying on the floor. He decided to stop the sequence and called 'Cut'.
(Image Credit: TDJ Graphics)
'You Can't Say Cut On My Bloody Set': Farah Khan's Reaction
However, rather than being concerned about the fainted dancer, Farah Khan was angered by Zayed’s sudden ‘cut’. The actor recalled, "She abused the hell out of me and also threw her chappal at me!"
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He also remembered confronting the filmmaker over the situation, saying, "How do you expect me to dance over somebody who is dying, man!"
Recalling her response, he said, "You can't say Cut on my bloody set. I'll say Cut."
Eventually, the dancer was rescued and taken to the hospital. After that, the sequence was completed smoothly without interruptions.
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Main Hoon Na: Farah Khan's Directorial Debut
Released on April 30, 2004, Main Hoon Na was Farah Khan's directorial debut. The action-comedy featured Shah Rukh Khan as Major Ram Prasad Sharma, with Zayed Khan playing his younger half-brother, Laxman Prasad Sharma.
The additional cast included Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles.
Zayed has often spoken warmly about his experience working with Farah and Shah Rukh. In the 2023 interview, he even described Farah as his "fifth sister", despite admitting that she frequently fired him during filming.
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FAQs
1. What Happened Between Farah Khan And Zayed Khan On Main Hoon Na Sets?
Zayed Khan recalled that Farah Khan lost her temper and threw her chappal after he stopped a song sequence.
2. Why Did Zayed Khan Stop The Shooting Of Chale Jaise Hawayein?
Zayed called 'Cut' after noticing a dancer collapse beside him during the sequence. He did not want to continue dancing around someone who appeared to be in distress.
3. Where Was Main Hoon Na's Chale Jaise Hawayein Song Shot?
The song sequence was filmed in Darjeeling, West Bengal, as recalled by Zayed Khan in a later interview.