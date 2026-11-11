Filmmaker Farah Khan once lost her temper and threw a chappal at Zayed Khan during the shoot for the movie Main Hoon Na. The incident happened when the team was shooting the dance sequence for Chale Jaise Hawayein. In the middle of the shoot, Zayed Khan interrupted because a dancer had collapsed beside him.

Recalling the incident in an interview with Bollywood Hungama in April 2023, Zayed Khan revealed that Faraha Khan lost her cool when he stopped in the middle of the shoot.

Why Did Farah Khan Throw Her Chappal At Zayed Khan During Main Hoon Na Shoot?

The incident is from filming Chale Jaise Hawayein, which was designed to be a one-take song. But filming the song in one take required considerable effort from the dancers and actors.

Explaining the execution, Zayed said, "This was a time when we were shooting on 400 feet of film and not on digital. So it was not like 'Jitne bhi takes chahiye, le lo'!"

Zayed then added that the crew had to maintain discipline because there were no repeated takes. The dancers had already performed the sequence several times, leaving them exhausted.

During one take, a dancer beside Zayed Khan suddenly collapsed. Zayed Khan recalled that the dancer had a fit because of exhaustion.

The actor initially continued performing but soon realised that he would have to dance around the person lying on the floor. He decided to stop the sequence and called 'Cut'.

(Image Credit: TDJ Graphics)

'You Can't Say Cut On My Bloody Set': Farah Khan's Reaction

However, rather than being concerned about the fainted dancer, Farah Khan was angered by Zayed’s sudden ‘cut’. The actor recalled, "She abused the hell out of me and also threw her chappal at me!"