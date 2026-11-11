Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan reportedly stopped talking for sixteen years after they worked together on Yash Chopra’s Darr, which was released in 1993. Sunny Deol clarified that he disagreed with Yash Chopra about the climax of the movie. The actor felt that his character was deliberately made to look weak to establish Shah Rukh Khan as a powerful antagonist.

In Darr, Sunny Deol played the character of an Indian Navy officer, Sunil Malhotra. Shah Rukh Khan played the antagonist Rahul Mehra, an obsessive stalker pursuing Sunil's wife, Kiran, played by Juhi Chawla.

The psychological romantic thriller was released in 1993. Later, the movie became one of the defining films in Shah Rukh Khan’s early career. His stammered dialogue, "K-K-K-K-Kiran", became particularly memorable.

Sunny, however, disagreed about how the characters were portrayed. He not only objected to Shah Rukh Khan’s negative portrayal as a powerful antagonist but also questioned his character.

As per Sunny, his character Sunil, who was a trained naval commando, needed to be shown as assertive and strong. But the character was shown as vulnerable in the final confrontation.

In an appearance on India TV's Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma, Sunny explained that he had expected his character to be portrayed differently. He said his issue was that he had not anticipated the antagonist would be glorified.

"My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain," he said.

Sunny added that he had approached the project with trust and an open mind, but the eventual treatment of his character did not match his expectations.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

Sunny Deol argued with Yash Chopra over Darr's climax and tore his jeans

Sunny specifically emphasised that he did not like the climax of the movie.

In the film’s final confrontation, Rahul manages to stab Sunil despite facing him directly. Sunny questioned the logic of the sequence, arguing that a trained commando could not be so easily overpowered by an ordinary civilian.

Recalling the argument, Sunny said, "I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding the climax."

He explained his objection: "I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film. My character is an expert and fit; then how can this boy beat me easily? He can beat me if I can't see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won't be called a commando."