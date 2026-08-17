The long-standing conflict between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan, which started during the production of their 1993 movie Darr, has been brought up again. After a major argument on set, the two actors didn't speak to each other for 16 years. The Batwara 1947 actor reflected on the event, highlighting how actors' insecurity may create a difficult environment.

Speaking with Shubhankar Mishra, Sunny Deol said, "I didn’t get mad at anyone else. I got mad at myself, and I tore off my jeans." The actor stressed that, especially in a professional context, he does not think of himself as insecure. He did concede that a lot of actors experience insecurity, which can result in unnecessary confrontations. Sunny Deok explained that he and Shah Rukh Khan are coworkers in the film industry when asked if they were friends. "We were not enemies at that time also. By friends, I mean, we are all colleagues in the film industries. We are all colleagues in the film industry rather than friends."

ALSO READ - Did Sunny Deol End 16-Year Fight With Shah Rukh Khan? What Happened Between Sunny Deol And Shah Rukh Khan During Darr? The controversy surrounding Darr reportedly began with a heated argument between Sunny Deol and director Yash Chopra over an important scene in the movie. Sunny Deol strongly disagreed with the scene where Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, managed to stab his character face-to-face. The actor felt the scene did not make sense because his character was an elite commando who would not easily be overpowered in such a situation.

The disagreement reportedly became intense, with Sunny Deol lost his temper during the argument. In a fit of anger, he put his hands inside his pockets and ended up tearing his own jeans. Sunny was also unhappy with the way the movie treated Shah Rukh Khan's character. Rahul was an obsessive stalker and the antagonist of the story, but the actor felt that the character was still given sympathy and attention by the narrative.

(Image: YouTube/@YRF) The differences reportedly left Sunny deeply upset with the way his character was handled in the movie. Following the incident, he even vowed that he would never work with Yash Chopra again. ALSO READ - Why Is Sunny Deol Back With Yash Raj Films After Three Decade Long Feud? But years later in 2023, Shah Rukh contacted Sunny to congratulate him on the huge success of Gadar 2. The long-running feud and cold war came to an official end. Speaking with Zoom, Sunny Deol recalled, "Shah Rukh Khan had seen the film. He was so happy, and he told me, 'I'm so happy, you genuinely deserve it.'" This gesture marked the end of their long-standing cold war, paving the way for a renewed professional relationship."