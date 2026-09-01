Ramayana Part 1 Climax Revealed: Director Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 has created widespread excitement across social media following new reports about its climax sequence. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravan, the film's official trailer recently left fans questioning the absence of actor Sunny Deol, who portrays Lord Hanuman.

However, fresh industry updates reveal that his character has been intentionally held back for a dramatic reveal at the very end of the movie. Sunny Deol's Entry Reserved For The Climax According to reports, Sunny Deol’s much-awaited appearance as Lord Hanuman will serve as the climax of Ramayana: Part 1. The makers plan to introduce his character either as the final pre-credits scene or within a mid-credit/post-credit sequence to leave audiences eager for the second installment.

Detailing the strategy behind saving the reveal for the final moments, an industry source revealed, "Sunny Deol appears in Ramayana Part 1 only towards the very end. In fact, the film concludes with his appearance. It could either be the final scene before the end credits roll or be presented as a mid-credit or post-credit sequence."

Comparing the strategy to major cinematic moments like Baahubali, the insider added, "The idea is to leave the audience on a massive high, much like the ending of the first Baahubali. The ‘Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?’ moment created tremendous curiosity and considerably amplified the excitement for the second film."

The source further noted, "Similarly, the makers of Ramayana are hoping that the introduction of Lord Hanuman at the end of Part 1 will create a frenzy in cinemas and leave audiences eagerly waiting for the sequel." Sunny Deol On Joining The Epic Reflecting on the scale of the project during an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, actor Sunny Deol shared his thoughts on the film's creative ambition, "Dekhiye, kisi cheez ke baare main kuch predict karna, main unme se nahi hoon. But definitely, because maine poori film toh dekhi nahi hai, sirf voh trailer dekha hai… the special effects are of great calibre."

He further added, "I’m sure, since the director is very talented and very good, I hope we come across with the story as simple as possible. We’re all good actors everywhere, so, mere hisaab se, from the creative side, he’s got everything going for it. Pichli baar Dara ji the, abhi main, I don’t know main kahan tak pohochunga."

ALSO READ: Theatrical Releases This Week (Aug 30- Sep 5): Jeevan Ya Bheema Con, Mahaprabhu Jagannath And More Movies To Watch Ramayana Release Dates And Production Details Producer Namit Malhotra clarified that Ramayana: Part 1 will premiere in international markets on November 6, 2026, to align with global Friday release schedules, before releasing across India on November 8, 2026, for the festival of Diwali.

Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled to hit theaters during Diwali 2027. FAQs Q1: When will Ramayana Part 1 release in theatres? Ramayana: Part 1 will release globally on November 6, 2026, and in India on November 8, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. Q2: Who plays Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana? Actor Sunny Deol plays the role of Lord Hanuman. Q3: Who are the main lead actors in the film? The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravan.