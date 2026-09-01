Theatrical Releases This Week: As the first week of September begins, moviegoers can look forward to a vibrant lineup of new theatrical releases hitting the big screen on Friday, September 4, 2026. Spanning dark comedies, animated mythological adventures, Marathi family dramas, and Tamil romantic thrillers, cinemas across the country offer diverse viewing options.

Jeevan ya Bheema Con Directed by Abhishek Dogra, Jeevan ya Bheema Con (also known as Jeevan Bheema Yojana) is a dark crime comedy starring Arshad Warsi in his first-ever double role. Playing the contrasting dual characters of Jeevan and Bheema, Warsi stars alongside Sanjeeda Shaikh, Pooja Chopra, and Vijay Raaz. The narrative revolves around a struggling couple buried in debt who hatch an insurance scam using the husband's exact lookalike, only for their plan to spiral into chaotic crime. The film hits theatres worldwide on September 4.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath Mahaprabhu Jagannath is a high-budget animated feature produced by Ele Animations. Set in Kaliyug, the story follows an evil demon named Aham who traps true devotees inside a mysterious mercury-made realm. Lord Jagannath, along with Balram and Garud, travels across different realms to defeat Aham using divine wisdom and restore faith. Following clearance from the Supreme Court of India, the film releases in cinemas on September 4 in Hindi, Odia, and Telugu.

Immortal Helmed by debutant director Mariyappan Chinna, Immortal is a Tamil-language romantic horror drama starring G. V. Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles. The story focuses on a young man who dreams of getting closer to the woman he loves, only for his romance to turn into a terrifying nightmare. The film arrives in theatres on September 4.

ALSO READ: 10 Chinese Dramas Like The Early Spring That Will Keep You Hooked From Episode 1 Delivery Boy Directed by Nani Darla, Delivery Boy is an action drama starring Leo Sivakumar alongside Radhika Sarathkumar, Brigida Saga, and Kaali Venkat. The film centers around a food delivery agent who harbors ambitious dreams of becoming a police officer, facing unexpected real-world challenges along the way. The film releases on September 4.

Dwidha Directed by Nilesh Naik, Dwidha is a Marathi family drama that explores the deep emotional bond between a father and his daughter. Starring Satish Pulekar, Manasi Kulkarni, and Renuka Daftardar in key roles, the film opens in cinemas on September 4.