If The Early Spring has already taken over your C-drama watchlist, you may be wondering what to watch next. Starring Jing Boran and Sun Qian, the 2026 Chinese romance has won attention for its workplace setting, emotional relationship and second-chance storyline.
The drama follows Shang Zhitao as she finds her footing in a demanding professional world while her complicated bond with Luan Nian keeps pulling her back. If you love mature romance, workplace chemistry and emotional storytelling, these 10 Chinese dramas are worth adding to your list.
10 Chinese Dramas Like The Early Spring
1. Only For Love
- Cast: Bai Lu, Dylan Wang, Wei Zhe Ming
- Plot: Zheng Shuyi, an ambitious financial reporter, is determined to interview successful businessman Shi Yan. Their professional connection gradually develops into romance, making this a great pick for fans of workplace relationships and boss-and-employee dynamics.
- OTT: Viki, Amazon MX Player in India.
2. A Romance Of The Little Forest
- Cast: Vin Zhang, Yu Shuxin, Li Jiaqi
- Plot: A fashion blogger reunites with a botanist who once rejected her. What starts as a plan for revenge slowly turns into a second chance at love.
- OTT: JioHotstar and Viki.
3. Hidden Love
- Cast: Zhao Lusi, Chen Zheyuan, Victor Ma
- Plot: Sang Zhi develops feelings for Duan Jiaxu when she is young. Years later, their paths cross again and the old crush gradually turns into a sweet romance.
- OTT: Netflix.
4. The First Frost
- Cast: Bai Jingting, Zhang Ruonan, Edward Chen
- Plot: Wen Yifan unexpectedly meets her childhood crush, Sang Yan. When circumstances bring them under the same roof, old feelings and unresolved emotions return.
- OTT: Netflix.
5. Amidst A Snowstorm Of Love
- Cast: Leo Wu, Zhao Jinmai, Wang Xingyue
- Plot: Billiards players Lin Yiyang and Yin Guo meet by chance and gradually fall in love. Their relationship develops alongside their sporting ambitions.
- OTT: Netflix.
6. Meet Yourself
- Cast: Liu Yifei, Li Xian, Hu Bingqing
- Plot: After suffering a personal loss, career-focused Xu Hongdou leaves the city and travels to a peaceful village. There, she discovers a slower life and develops a meaningful connection with Xie Zhiyuan.
- OTT: Netflix and Viki.
7. When I Fly Towards You
- Cast: Zhou Yiran, Zhang Miaoyi, Bian Tianyang
- Plot: Cheerful student Su Zaizai becomes drawn to her quiet schoolmate Zhang Lurang. Their youthful romance grows alongside friendship, family issues and dreams for the future.
- OTT: Netflix.
8. You Are My Glory
- Cast: Yang Yang, Dilraba Dilmurat
- Plot: Celebrity Qiao Jingjing reunites with her former crush Yu Tu after years apart. When he becomes her gaming coach, their old feelings slowly return. The drama mixes romance, career struggles and personal ambitions.
- OTT: Viki and WeTV.
9. Love Me, Love My Voice
- Cast: Tan Jianci, Zhou Ye, Hou Wenyuan
- Plot: Music student Gu Sheng dreams of working with her favourite voice actor. Fate brings her face-to-face with Mo Qingcheng, who is secretly the very man whose voice she admires. Their relationship develops through music, food and gentle romance.
- OTT: Viki and WeTV.
10. Will Love In Spring
- Cast: Li Xian, Zhou Yutong, Liu Lin
- Plot: Former schoolmates Chen Maidong and Zhuang Jie meet again as adults. Their very different life experiences bring emotional challenges, but they gradually help each other heal and rediscover love.
- OTT: Viki and Amazon Prime Video.
For viewers who are not ready to say goodbye to The Early Spring, these C-dramas offer plenty of romance, chemistry and emotional drama. Only For Love is the closest choice if you enjoy workplace relationships, while A Romance Of The Little Forest and The First Frost are ideal for second-chance romance fans.
For a softer watch, Love Me, Love My Voice and Meet Yourself bring warmth and emotional depth. Whether you prefer slow-burn romance, career-driven characters or complicated relationships, there is something here for your next binge.
FAQs
Q1: What is the main plot of the Chinese drama The Early Spring (2026)?
The Early Spring stars Jing Boran and Sun Qian. It follows the story of Shang Zhitao as she navigates a high-pressure professional environment while managing a complex, second-chance romantic bond with Luan Nian.
Q2: Which C-dramas on this list are best for fans of workplace romance?
Only For Love and You Are My Glory are top recommendations if you enjoy workplace dynamics, professional ambitions, and boss-employee or career-driven romantic chemistry.
Q3: Which dramas feature second-chance romance storylines similar to The Early Spring?
A Romance Of The Little Forest, The First Frost, and Will Love In Spring are ideal choices for viewers who love stories about former acquaintances or childhood crushes reuniting as adults.
Q4: Where can I watch these Chinese dramas online?
Most of these popular C-dramas are available on global streaming platforms such as Netflix, Rakuten Viki, WeTV, and Amazon Prime Video.