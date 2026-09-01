If The Early Spring has already taken over your C-drama watchlist, you may be wondering what to watch next. Starring Jing Boran and Sun Qian, the 2026 Chinese romance has won attention for its workplace setting, emotional relationship and second-chance storyline.

The drama follows Shang Zhitao as she finds her footing in a demanding professional world while her complicated bond with Luan Nian keeps pulling her back. If you love mature romance, workplace chemistry and emotional storytelling, these 10 Chinese dramas are worth adding to your list.

For viewers who are not ready to say goodbye to The Early Spring, these C-dramas offer plenty of romance, chemistry and emotional drama. Only For Love is the closest choice if you enjoy workplace relationships, while A Romance Of The Little Forest and The First Frost are ideal for second-chance romance fans.

For a softer watch, Love Me, Love My Voice and Meet Yourself bring warmth and emotional depth. Whether you prefer slow-burn romance, career-driven characters or complicated relationships, there is something here for your next binge.

FAQs

Q1: What is the main plot of the Chinese drama The Early Spring (2026)?

The Early Spring stars Jing Boran and Sun Qian. It follows the story of Shang Zhitao as she navigates a high-pressure professional environment while managing a complex, second-chance romantic bond with Luan Nian.

Q2: Which C-dramas on this list are best for fans of workplace romance?

Only For Love and You Are My Glory are top recommendations if you enjoy workplace dynamics, professional ambitions, and boss-employee or career-driven romantic chemistry.

Q3: Which dramas feature second-chance romance storylines similar to The Early Spring?

A Romance Of The Little Forest, The First Frost, and Will Love In Spring are ideal choices for viewers who love stories about former acquaintances or childhood crushes reuniting as adults.

Q4: Where can I watch these Chinese dramas online?

Most of these popular C-dramas are available on global streaming platforms such as Netflix, Rakuten Viki, WeTV, and Amazon Prime Video.