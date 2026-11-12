Nearly 24 hours after a boy fell into a sewer in Delhi, the four-year-old's dismembered body was found at a water treatment plant in Nilothi, police said. The police said that the victim's DNA profiling will be conducted to identify the body.

The police suspect that the body was dismembered by the large rotating machines that filter and treat wastewater at the sewage treatment plant. The child had fallen into a manhole near Kheri Baba Pul in the Baprola area in Nangli Vihar Extension on Tuesday afternoon. The incident triggered an extensive searcha nd rescue operation involving the Delhi Police, fire brigade personnel, local divers and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

In an operation that lasted about 24 hours, the rescue teams followed the sewer and drain route and eventually reached the Water Treatment Plant in Nilothi, Nihal Vihar The dismembered body was sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for preservation and post-mortem. Speaking about the incident, a senior police official told news agency PTI that further investigation into the case is underway and an FIR under section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) has been registered against unidentified persons.

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The police officials said that they received information about the incident at the Ranhola police station in outer Delhi around 3:21 PM on Tuesday. The child had accompanied his mother to Dass Garden Park. While moving towards the drain to relieve himself, he accidentally fell into a manhole.

Rescue teams searched the sewer and adjoining drain for nearly seven hours on Tuesday but could not locate him. As the day passed, poor visibility made it difficult to continue the operation. The search was suspended for the night and resumed on Wednesday.

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