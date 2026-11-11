In a chilling crime incident, a man was killed with an axe in Jaipur by a group of men who stopped him by ramming their pick-up truck into his SUV from behind in the city's Kardhani area on Wednesday. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet, showing how attackers in a camper van deliberately rammed his Fortuner SUV, chased him on foot, and killed him with axes and sticks in Jagdamba Nagar.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Bajiya. The clip showed the attackers' Mahindra Bolero Camper ramming into a Toyota Fortuner, from which Bajiya, who was a police history-sheeter due to an extensive criminal record, got out and ran. However, he was overpowered within a few feet and hacked to death on the street of the densely populated residential area. An axe was left stuck in his skull as his body lay on the street.

#jaipur के करधनी थाना में आज 11 नवंबर रात 8 बजे जानबूझकर गाड़ी से टक्कर मारकर युवक को रोका और 7-8 लोगों ने पीछा कर उसे पकड़कर धारदार हथियारों से हमला किया घटना का LIVE वीडियो सामने आया है। शव SMS अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया। आखिर बदमाशों के हौसले इतने बुलंद कैसे? #dwts #JO1 https://t.co/qpstFnSUdN — flash khabar (@flash_khbar_360) November 11, 2026 Bajiya was driving to Jaipur from Jobner when the attackers struck, reported NDTV. At least five men attacked him with stones, sticks and axes, killing him on the spot. The attack was captured by some passers-by on their mobile phones and some from the rooftops of nearby houses.

ALSO READ: UP Road Accident: Three Killed, One Suffers Injury As Speeding Thar Rams Into Motorcycle In Kannauj The accused are residents of Jobner and are suspected to be involved in a gang rivalry. Jaipur Police have set up checkpoints and launched a search operation to nab them. Further details are awaited.