- Jaipur cafe owner ambushed, brutally beaten by assailants.
- Mayank Gopalia hospitalized with severe injuries after the attack.
- Dispute with employee's husband suspected cause of assault.
Rajasthan: In a disturbing incident from Jaipur, a cafe owner was ambushed and brutally beaten by motorcycle-borne assailants while returning home at night. He sustained severe injuries, and CCTV footage of the attack has since gone viral on social media.
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The Night Ambush
The incident occurred on the night of November 5 when Mayank Gopalia, owner of Oven the Bakery Cafe, was walking home after finishing work.
This is Mayank. Runs a nice little cafe called Oven in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur. He is now admitted in Fortis and going through surgery. Apparently had a conflict with an employee that lead to this. No one fears the law. https://t.co/m3VWfmiJgP— Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) November 8, 2026
CCTV footage shows the brutality of the attack. The attackers first struck Mayank on the head with an iron rod. As he collapsed, they repeatedly targeted his back and legs with rods and sticks until he lost consciousness, NDTV reported.
Left with severe injuries, the cafe owner was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.
Dispute Behind Attack
Cafe employees suspect an earlier dispute may have been the reason behind the attack.
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According to the report, citing cafe employees, Shah Rukh, the husband of Shabana Khan, an employee at the cafe, may have orchestrated the attack. A dispute had broken out at the cafe a few days earlier, during which Shah Rukh had allegedly threatened to kill Mayank.
(With Inputs From Jagran.com)