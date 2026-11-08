As millions across India celebrated Diwali with lights, firecrackers, and grand feasts on Sunday, a heavy silence prevailed in Sammoo, a small village in Himachal Pradesh located about 25 kilometres from the Hamirpur district headquarters. For over a century, residents here have strictly avoided Diwali celebrations due to a deeply rooted belief in a curse.

According to a report by India Today, citing local accounts, a woman committed sati in the village generations ago and cursed the residents against celebrating Diwali, warning of fires, untimely deaths, and misfortunes. ALSO READ: Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' As People Burst Crackers On Diwali; AQI Set To Turn 'Severe' "Generations Have Passed, But No One Celebrates" Village elders emphasise that the fear of the curse remains as powerful today as it was in the past. "This tradition is very old. Generations have come and gone, but no one has celebrated Diwali here. Even today, the fear is so deeply rooted that people refrain from celebrating the festival," India Today quoted an elderly resident, Savitri Devi, as saying.

Another elder recalled witnessing over 72 Diwalis pass without a single light or firework. Over the years, attempts by residents to break the tradition were consistently linked by locals to sudden tragedies. "No one makes preparations for Diwali because celebrating it is taboo here. Attempts to break the tradition have often ended in mishaps, including fires and deaths," resident Ram Singh said. Strict Restrictions Extend To Kitchens And Festive Meals The shadow of the curse shapes every aspect of the festival, including what villagers eat. Resident Sachin said that families refrain from preparing special dishes on Diwali, fearing it might trigger bad luck.

While accounts vary on whether lamps are lit inside individual homes, Sammoo completely lacks the signature sights and sounds of Diwali: there are no colourful decorations, no fireworks, and no feasts. Past rituals conducted by priests to "lift the curse" failed to change the practice, leaving most villagers to stay indoors throughout the day. ALSO READ: Diwali In Pakistan: Indian Embassy Celebrates Deepavali And Bandi Chhor Divas In Islamabad, Shares Festive Glimpses Watching Celebrations From Afar: A Bittersweet Tradition For many in Sammoo, the quietness of Diwali brings sadness rather than indifference, creating a desire to experience the festival outside their village borders. "We feel the joy of Diwali, but cannot celebrate. No decorations, no lights," elderly resident Raghuveer Singh Rangra said. Despite the restrictions at home, resident Vidya Devi shared that seeing celebrations elsewhere still fills her with happiness. As a result, many families travel to neighbouring villages to watch the lights and fireworks from a distance, making Diwali a festival they visit, rather than bring home.