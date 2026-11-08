Punjab: In a major breakthrough against organised crime, Punjab Police, with the support of central agencies, have secured the deportation of wanted gangster Gurwinder Singh, alias Afridi, from Ethiopia following a 10-month international manhunt. Carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, Afridi was arrested at the Delhi airport during the night of November 7-8, and is being brought to Punjab to face the law.

In a major breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in coordination with the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (#OFTEC) of Counter Intelligence, Punjab with the support of Central Agencies, secures the deportation of Gurwinder alias Afridi, a key kingpin of the Doni Bal–Prabh Dassuwal gang, from Ethiopia following a 10-month-long international manhunt under Operation SHAHID. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused was allegedly directing targeted killings, extortion-related firing incidents and organised criminal activities in Punjab from abroad. The Punjab Government had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh on the information leading to his arrest. The operation involved sustained intelligence gathering, surveillance and tracking across multiple countries in Asia, South-America and Africa, in close coordination with national and international agencies. We thank the Ministry of External Affairs and all other central agencies as part of this international cooperation. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling gangster networks, preventing organised crime and ensuring peace and security across #Punjab. — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 8, 2026 ALSO READ: Himanshu Bhau, One Of India’s Most Wanted, Arrested In Las Vegas; Likely To Be Deported Who Is Gangster Gurwinder Alias Afridi? Gurwinder alias Afridi, an alleged key kingpin of the Doni Bal-Prabh Dassuwal gang, was allegedly directing targeted killings, extortion-related firing incidents, and organised criminal networks in Punjab while operating from abroad. He is wanted in more than 30 heinous criminal cases, including attempts to murder, extortion, and Arms Act offences.

Police stated that Afridi was also the prime accused in five sensational murder cases across the state: the killing of Sarpanch Rajwinder alias Raj Talwandi in October 2024, 12-year-old Gursewak Singh in March 2025, Vicky Chugh in March 2025, Jaswant Singh in May 2025, and Congress Block President Gurmel Singh in September 2025.

Operation SHAHID: How Afridi Was Caught Afridi originally escaped from Mumbai to the UAE on March 31, 2025, using a fake passport obtained from Lucknow under a Gorakhpur resident's name. After trying to reach Mexico via Istanbul, he was deported back to the UAE. From there, he moved to Kenya in April 2026, Angola in June 2026, and finally Ethiopia in November 2026.

Punjab Police had a Red Notice issued, sent seven Interpol references, and shared continuous intelligence regarding his fake identity and movements with international agencies, leading to his detention in Ethiopia on November 6, 2026. The mission, named Operation SHAHID, was executed under the close supervision of IGP (OFTEC) of the Counter Intelligence Wing, Ashish Chaudhary, who oversaw international coordination and follow-up efforts, and was led by SP (AGTF/OFTEC OPs) Bikramjit Singh Brar. First Deportation From An African Country For Punjab Police This marks the first time Punjab Police have brought back a wanted fugitive from an African country. ALSO READ: Goldy Brar To Dawood Ibrahim To Vikash Yadav: 9 Indian-Origin Criminals On FBI's Most Wanted List Addressing reporters, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "This marks the first-ever deportation of a fugitive secured by the Punjab Police from an African country, heralding a new chapter in the state's relentless crackdown against organised crime," stated DGP Gaurav Yadav.

He added, "This marks the successful culmination of 'Operation SHAHID'—a 10-month-long intelligence-led international manhunt involving sustained surveillance, strategic intelligence gathering and tracking across multiple countries in Asia, South America and Africa." (With Inputs From PTI)