Maharashtra: A trainer aircraft skidded off the runway during take-off at Solapur Airport in Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon, officials said. A woman trainee pilot was on board at the time and escaped unhurt.

According to news agency PTI, citing officials, the incident occurred around 2:30 PM when the aircraft, operated by a flying club, veered off the paved surface of the runway.

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Aircraft Seen In Nose-Down Position; Rescue Teams Rushed

Visuals from the scene showed the plane in a nose-down position after skidding along the runway. Fire tenders, an ambulance, and police personnel rushed to the airport immediately following the accident.

#WATCH महाराष्ट्र | सोलापुर हवाई अड्डे पर उतरते समय एक ट्रेनिंग विमान रनवे से फिसल गया। विमान में एक महिला ट्रेनी पायलट सवार थीं, जो सुरक्षित बच गईं। दमकल और पुलिसकर्मी मौके पर पहुंच गए: हवाई अड्डा अधिकारी https://t.co/5SxmKVZSjc — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 12, 2026

Similar Incidents In Maharashtra

The Solapur incident comes months after a similar mishap at the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district on August 9 this year. In that incident, a Carver Aviation trainer aircraft carrying a pilot and a cadet left the paved surface and entered a grassy patch while performing landing emergency exercises, including rejected take-off manoeuvres. Both occupants escaped without injuries.

The August incident followed a tragic crash near the same Baramati airstrip on January 28, which killed then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.