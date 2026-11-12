Bengaluru Infra Push: In a major update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the elevated section of Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line and flag off a Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Madgaon on November 13. While the metro line will significantly boost the connectivity in the capital city, the express train will improve the connectivity with the western region. Apart from these major projects, the prime minister will also dedicate major infrastructure projects across the state.

How Pink Line Will Boost Connectivity?

- The elevated section of the corridor will connect Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere

- The trains will pass through seven stations- Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, Ragigudda, and Tavarekere

- It has been built at a cost of around Rs 3,470 crore and is likely to improve travel experience by cutting the travel time and reducing traffic congestion

- As per the reports, the BMRCL is planning to operate around five metro trains on this route. While the peak hour frequency could be six minutes, the non-peak hour frequency is expected to be 10 minutes

- While the elevated section is set to be inaugurated, the operation on the full section is expected in 2027

- The entire corridor will connect Kalena Agrahara with Nagawara and will significantly improve connectivity between the northern and southern parts of Bengaluru

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Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat

- The operation of the Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Goa's Madgaon will provide an additional travel option to the passengers

- It will boost the connectivity between the tech city and the western regions

- Along with Goa, the train will also boost the connectivity between Bengaluru and the coastal regions of Karnataka

- Vande Bharat Express will pass through multiple stations, including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Udupi, Murdeshwar, Gokarna, and Karwar

Along with these projects, PM Modi will also inaugurate four redeveloped railway stations- Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur, and Subrahmanya Road under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

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