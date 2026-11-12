An unusual political exchange became a matter of buzz online after Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'Gujrati friend.' The comment drew Diwali wishes from PM Modi, which eventually led to Diwali wishes on a random X account.

While talking to news agency IANS, Pitroda recalled his past interaction with the prime minister. He said, "He is a Gujarati friend. I respect him as a person. My wife and I have met him. He has been very warm, kind, loving and caring at a personal level. Of course, he is a good orator and hard-working, and we get along well. We have no personal issues. I have nothing against Mr Modi as a Gujarati leader, friend or well-wisher. He has been very warm towards me, and I appreciate that. Similarly, I have been to his house in Gujarat several times..."

Reacting to his comments, PM Modi took to X and said, "Happy Diwali and Nutan Varsh Abhinandan to you, Sam Bhai and to Anjana Ben. Praying for a joyful and healthy year ahead. Jai Jagannath!" The users flooded the post with witty comments questioning if Pitroda was next to join the BJP. However, what stole the show was a random comment which asked if PM Modi could wish him for Diwali. ALSO READ: Ghaziabad Diwali Firing: Neighbours Storm Woman's House, Open Fire After Firecracker Dispute A random user seeks Diwali wishes from PM Modi, he replies A user named Mihir Jha posted a screenshot of PM Modi's X post and wrote, "Sam Pitroda ko Diwali wish kar saktey hain toh humein bhi wish karo do Modi ji," (You can wish Sam Pitroda; you can wish me too, Modi ji), followed by a loudly crying face.

The Prime Minister was quick to respond to the witty comment and replied, "Aapko Bhi Happy Diwali Mihir Bhai. (Happy Diwali to you too, Mihir bhai) Have a great festive season and year ahead," with a beaming face with smiling eyes or grin emoji. The quick exchange with a random user caught the eye of social media as official accounts usually do not engage with random accounts.

Aapko Bhi Happy Diwali Mihir Bhai. Have a great festive season and year ahead. 😁 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2026 ALSO READ: 'Intends To Look Away, Avoids Eye Contact': Sonia Gandhi Says She Never Had Real Contact With PM Modi The post sparked a wave of mixed reactions, with some emphasising the PM's outreach to the public, others mentioning his increased use of wit on the official social media platforms. Some even humourously questioned if the official account was hacked or it was simply a 'Modi magic.'