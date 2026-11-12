A 35-year-old man died after a country-made bomb allegedly used to kill wild boars exploded inside his mouth in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district. The explosive was reportedly handed to him by a fellow villager, who allegedly passed it off as a rasgulla.

The incident occurred at about 8 pm on Tuesday, November 10, in Padariya Chhanta village. Rajendra Barotiya, who was the victim, had finished his dinner and was sitting in the courtyard of his house in front of a fire when Ram Bhagat Barotiya arrived.

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A conversation began between the two, during which Bhagat allegedly offered a 'rasgulla' (explosive) to Rajendra. Rajendra ate it, thinking it was a sweet.

Victim Dies During Treatment At District Hospital

Following the explosion, Rajendra's family rushed him to Dindori District Hospital in an autorickshaw. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

His body was sent for a post-mortem examination on Wednesday, after which it was handed over to the family.

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Police Detain Accused, Probe Source Of Explosive

Kotwali police station in-charge Durga Prasad Nagpure said police had detained Ram Bhagat along with another person. During questioning, the accused allegedly claimed that a boy had given him the explosive. The boy was also detained and is being questioned.