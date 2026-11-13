Indian Railway News: Indian Railways may review its decades-old Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) system amid concerns over the comfort and facilities offered to passengers. The Railway Board is reportedly looking at whether travellers should still pay the full ticket fare when they only get half a berth and have to share the space with someone else.

According to a report by TOI, the Railways is considering changes to the present arrangement. One of the main concerns is that passengers paying the regular fare should not have to settle for less sleeping space on long-distance journeys. ALSO READ: Gorakhpur-Bound Chauri Chaura Express Derailed While Departing From Kanpur Station; 2nd Incident In A Day Indian Railways RAC Ticket Rules: What Could Change? Under the current RAC system, two passengers are given space on a single berth. Both can board the train and complete their journey even if a full berth is not available at the time of booking.

Each passenger, however, is charged the full applicable fare despite getting only a shared berth. The Railway Board is now checking whether this needs to be revised. Some of the options being discussed include: - Giving each RAC passenger a separate full berth. - Reducing the ticket fare for those who receive only half a berth. - Bringing in a different upgrade system to free up more berths. However, no final decision on changing or ending the RAC system has been announced yet. What Is RAC And How Does It Work? Reservation Against Cancellation is a booking category where passengers can travel even if confirmed berths are not available. Unlike waitlisted passengers, those with RAC tickets are allowed to board the train. They may have to share a berth with another RAC passenger, so each person gets only part of the sleeping space. If someone with a confirmed reservation cancels their ticket, a full berth can be given to an RAC passenger. This upgrades the booking from RAC to confirmed status.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja Surge: Railways To Run 31 Special Trains Today From Delhi To Bihar, UP, Jharkhand Why Is Indian Railways Considering Changes To RAC? The fare structure is one of the main points. Under the present rules, both passengers sharing a berth have to pay the full ticket price, which has led to questions about whether the charge is fair when neither person gets a complete berth.

Passenger comfort is another issue. Sharing sleeping space can become uncomfortable on overnight journeys, especially on long routes. It can also create awkward situations when male and female passengers who do not know each other are allotted the same berth. The Railway Board’s review aims to see whether the current system can be made more comfortable and fairer for passengers. Until an official announcement is made, the existing RAC rules will continue to apply.