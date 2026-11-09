Chhath Puja Special Trains: Northern Railway has announced extra unreserved festival special trains to handle the rush of passengers heading to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for Diwali and Chhath Puja. Demand has gone up sharply, so officials have been keeping an eye on how full the regular trains are and adding services where needed. Two of these new unreserved trains will link Punjab and Delhi with Bihar.

CPRO, Northern Railway says - "In order to clear extra rush of passengers during festive season, Northern Railway has decided to run unreserved festival special trains, as per the details given below:- •One unreserved festival special train no. 04568 Sirhind–Saharsa will depart from Sirhind on 09.11.2026 at 14:00 hrs. The train will have stoppages at Rajpura Jn., Ambala Cantt. Jn., Yamunanagar Jagadhari, Saharanpur Jn. and thereafter run on the route and stoppages of Train No. 14618/04528. •One Unreserved Festival Special Train 04456 (Anand Vihar Terminal -Bhagalpur) will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal on 09.11.2026 at 13.30hrs on the path of Train no. 12368 Vikramshila Express. The Train will have stoppages at Ghaziabad, Aligarh –Tundla, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar, Ara, Patna-Fatuha,Bakhtiyarpur, Barh, Mokama, Hathidah Jn, Luckeesarai Jn, Kiul, Jamalpur-nad Sultanganj enroute. For update, kindly visit NTES or dial 139." — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026 Sirhind-Saharsa Unreserved Festival Special (04568) This train will start from Sirhind at 2 PM. It stops at Rajpura Junction, Ambala Cantt Junction, Yamuna Nagar Jagadhri and Saharanpur Junction. After Saharanpur, it will follow the same path and halt pattern as the Purnea Court Jan Sewa or Saharsa Festival Special (14618/04528). ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2026: Struggling For Confirmed Tickets On Prayagraj-Patna Route? Check Seats On Vande Bharat, Other Special Trains

Anand Vihar Terminal-Bhagalpur Unreserved Festival Special (04456) Leaving Anand Vihar Terminal at 1:30 PM, this service will run on the route of the Vikramshila Express (12368). Key stops include Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction. From there, it continues through Buxar, Ara, Patna, Fatuha, Bakhtiyarpur, Barh, Mokama, Hathidah Junction, Lakhisarai Junction, Kiul, Jamalpur and Sultanganj before ending at Bhagalpur.

More Festival Special Trains Across Delhi-NCR Besides the unreserved ones, Northern Railway has also put on extra reserved specials between New Delhi and Gorakhpur, and between Anand Vihar Terminal and Chhapra. A few more unreserved trains will run from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Jhansi and from Ghaziabad to Aligarh. These trains will operate only on selected dates in November. Some will run between 3 and 17 November, while others are scheduled from 5 to 14 November.

ALSO READ: Diwali Rush: Northern Railways' Crowd-Control Measures At Delhi Stations; Bans Platform Ticket Sales, Creates Holding Area | Details How To Check Festival Special Train Details You can look up the latest timings and book tickets on the official IRCTC website or its authorised apps. Before you plan your trip, always check the train number, departure time, date of journey, stoppages and availability of seats. These specials only run on certain days, so check to make sure the train is running on the date you want to travel.