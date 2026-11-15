Delhi School Holiday On November 16: Schools in Delhi will remain closed on Monday, November 16, on account of Chhath Puja, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education. The holiday applies to all government schools, government-aided schools and unaided recognised private schools in the national capital. All offices under the Directorate will also be closed.



The circular, dated November 13, was issued after the Directorate received a notification from the Delhi government’s General Administration Department. It asks schools under its jurisdiction to observe a holiday on the occasion of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi, commonly known as Chhath Puja.