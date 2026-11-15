- Delhi schools closed on November 16 for the Chhath Puja holiday.
- All government and private schools are affected by the circular.
- Delhi government offices also observe a holiday for Chhath Puja.
Delhi School Holiday On November 16: Schools in Delhi will remain closed on Monday, November 16, on account of Chhath Puja, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education. The holiday applies to all government schools, government-aided schools and unaided recognised private schools in the national capital. All offices under the Directorate will also be closed.
The circular, dated November 13, was issued after the Directorate received a notification from the Delhi government’s General Administration Department. It asks schools under its jurisdiction to observe a holiday on the occasion of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi, commonly known as Chhath Puja.
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Delhi Government Offices Also Closed
The Delhi government has declared November 16 a public holiday for all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under it. The General Administration Department issued the notification on November 9 in the name of the Lieutenant Governor.
Chhath Puja 2026: Dates and Rituals
Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun.
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Four-Day Chhath Puja Schedule
November 13: Nahay Khay
November 14: Kharna
November 15: Sandhya Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun
November 16: Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun on the final morning before completing their fast