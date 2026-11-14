Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 15, 2026): In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe. Students will gain a better understanding of current affairs and the world around them through these news headlines.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For November 15

1. Three earthquakes recorded in the Chenab Valley region while one struck the Union Territory of Ladakh

2. India supports UNGA resolution on permanent sovereignty of Palestinian people

3. Former V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi, following his medical evaluation and treatment

4. Odisha sanctions five river storage projects with an investment of Rs 625 crore

5. COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium introduces advanced LED dome technology

School Assembly International News Headlines For November 15

1. South Sudan postpones first national elections until February

2. Rubio assails international court in speech to conservative legal group

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the ASEAN Summit in the Philippines from November 16 to 17

4. U.S. Republicans derail bid to impeach Hegseth

5. Strait of Hormuz LNG traffic hits highest in October since Iran war began

School Assembly Sports News Headlines For November 15

1. India thrashed Bhutan 2-1 to enter SAFF Championship final

2. Kuldeep released, Brar added, Pant joins India’s squad for the upcoming IND vs NZ Tests

3. Sooryavanshi becomes youngest captain in men's T20 cricket history

4. Manchester United name Pochettino as new manager

5. Katerina Siniakova clinches a record sixth year-end WTA No. 1 doubles finish