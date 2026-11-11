Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 12, 2026): In today’s school assembly on November 12, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world. Through these news updates, students will enhance their awareness of current affairs and the world around them.

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School Assembly National News Headlines for November 12:

1. BJP Attacks Sonia Gandhi Over Book, Says She 'Left PM Post To Run Govt As Super PM'

2. NCP Merger Buzz Intensifies As Sunetra Pawar Says 'Wait For Appropriate Time' In First Reaction

3. 'Pollution Will Go Anyway': Yogi Adityanath Defends Diwali Firecrackers, Takes Swipe At Critics Amid AQI Concerns

4. J&K attack: Three injured after terrorists open fire on CRPF personnel in Kulgam

5. Rahul Gandhi to discuss global student movements at Columbia University; geopolitics at Chicago University

School Assembly International News Headlines for November 12:

1. Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar's grandson, seven others indicted in Lahore gang rape case

2. Alice Huang, who reportedly had affair with Nvidia CEO, is Chinese banker turned tech exec

3. Russia, Ukraine hold second day of U.S.-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi

4. Spain’s first general strike in 14 years brings clashing social and political desires to the fore

5. Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan back in jail after medical treatment, sources say

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines for November 12:

1. Khawaja withdraws from book interviews amid Sandpapergate row; ACA urges end to online abuse

2. WTC match-ups from 2027 to 2031 set to be proposed during ICC meet in Bali

3. Hardik Pandya traded to Punjab Kings in exchange for Arshdeep Singh ahead of IPL 2027

4. Chris Broad criticises Lehmann over Sandpapergate, backs Khawaja’s revelations

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