HighLights
  1. MBSE released HSLC, HSSLC examination timetables for 2027.
  2. HSSLC Class 12 exams begin February 8, 2027.
  3. HSLC Class 10 exams start February 10, 2027.

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the timetable for the 2027 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations. Students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations can now check and download their subject-wise date sheets from the official website at mbse.edu.in.

According to the announced schedule, the HSSLC Class 12 examinations will begin on February 8, 2027, while the HSLC Class 10 examinations will start on February 10, 2027. Both examinations will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

The board has also announced the practical examination schedule for both classes. Students are advised to check the subject-wise dates carefully and plan their preparation accordingly.

ALSO READ: Delhi Student Krish Aggarwal Wins 2026 Diana Award For Affordable Classroom Air Filter

MBSE HSSLC Class 12 Timetable 2027:

The Mizoram Board Class 12 examinations will begin on February 8 with the English paper. The examinations will continue until March 15, 2027.

The complete subject-wise schedule is given below:

Subjects

Exam date

English

February 8

M.I.L. (Mizo/Hindi/Nepali)

February 12

Political Science, Public Administration, Business Studies, Physics  

February 17

Education, Psychology, Chemistry, Accountancy

February 22

Geography, Biology

February 26

History, Mathematics, Business Mathematics

March 3

Economics, Geology

March 8

Sociology

March 11

Computer Science (T), Home Science (T)

March 15

MBSE HSLC Class 10 Timetable 2027:

The MBSE Class 10 board examinations will start on February 10, 2027. The first examination will be for Modern Indian Languages (MIL), including Hindi, Manipuri, Mizo, Nepali, Bengali and Alternative English.

The examinations will conclude on March 4, 2027. Students can check the complete schedule below:

Subjects

Exam date

MIL: Hindi, Manipuri, Mizo, Nepali, Bengali, Alternative English

February 10

Social Science

February 19

English

February 25

Science (Theory)

February 23

Mathematics

March 1

Home Science, Introductory Information Technology, Commercial Studies, Civics & Economics

March 4
 

Students are advised to keep a copy of the timetable and check the official website for any further announcements related to the board examinations.

Direct Link Here: Link 1,Link 2.

Recommended For You


Also In News