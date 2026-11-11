The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the timetable for the 2027 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations. Students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations can now check and download their subject-wise date sheets from the official website at mbse.edu.in.

According to the announced schedule, the HSSLC Class 12 examinations will begin on February 8, 2027, while the HSLC Class 10 examinations will start on February 10, 2027. Both examinations will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

The board has also announced the practical examination schedule for both classes. Students are advised to check the subject-wise dates carefully and plan their preparation accordingly.

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MBSE HSSLC Class 12 Timetable 2027:

The Mizoram Board Class 12 examinations will begin on February 8 with the English paper. The examinations will continue until March 15, 2027.

The complete subject-wise schedule is given below:

Subjects Exam date English February 8 M.I.L. (Mizo/Hindi/Nepali) February 12 Political Science, Public Administration, Business Studies, Physics February 17 Education, Psychology, Chemistry, Accountancy February 22 Geography, Biology February 26 History, Mathematics, Business Mathematics March 3 Economics, Geology March 8 Sociology March 11 Computer Science (T), Home Science (T) March 15

MBSE HSLC Class 10 Timetable 2027:

The MBSE Class 10 board examinations will start on February 10, 2027. The first examination will be for Modern Indian Languages (MIL), including Hindi, Manipuri, Mizo, Nepali, Bengali and Alternative English.

The examinations will conclude on March 4, 2027. Students can check the complete schedule below: