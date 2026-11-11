MP Teacher Eligibility Test 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Bhopal, has released the date of the ‘Teacher Eligibility Test 2026’. As per the notification dated November 10, 2026, the exam will take place on December 20. The exam will begin at 11:00 AM. Exam centers will be organized in all district headquarters in the state.

After the declaration of the exam date, candidates are left with less time to prepare for the exam. Thus, candidates need to make some changes in their preparation strategy considering the scheduled date of the exam. Candidates can refer to the notification given below.

ALSO READ: National Education Day 2026: How Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Shaped India's Education System Through Key Institutions MP Teacher Eligibility Test 2026: Teacher Eligibility Test to be Held on December 20 As per the information released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, the Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 will be held on December 20. The examination will begin at 11:00 AM. Centers for the exam will be established at all district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh.

Updates on Admit Cards and Exam Instructions Pending: While the date for the examination has been announced, detailed guidelines concerning the exam have not yet been released. According to the Board, further details regarding the conduct of the examination will be provided separately. This may include information concerning examination centers, reporting times, admit cards, and the rules to be followed during the examination.



Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Once new information is released, candidates should carefully read all instructions related to the examination.

ALSO READ: GATE 2027 Correction Window Open: IIT Madras Allows Application Form Edits Till November 14, Check Direct Link Here How much time do candidates have for preparation? With the examination scheduled for December 20, a clear timeline for completing preparations has been set for the candidates. In the time remaining, candidates should focus on revising the syllabus, preparing key topics, and practicing. Continue to check official notifications regularly for any new updates regarding the examination.