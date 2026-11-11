ISC CDate Sheet 2027 Out: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027. According to the official schedule, the Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 9 and conclude on April 8, 2027. The examinations will cover a total of 60 subjects, including Science, Commerce, Arts and vocational streams.

As per the council's official information, 1,10,025 candidates from 1,651 affiliated schools will appear for the examinations across 1,477 centres in India and overseas. Most papers will be conducted for three hours, beginning at 2 PM, while certain subjects, including Art, will have a 9 AM examination start time.

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ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Subject-Wise Exam Schedule

Students can check the complete subject-wise examination schedule below.

Exam Date Subject February 9 Environmental Science, Western Music – Paper 1 (Theory) February 10 English Paper 1 (English Language), Modern English – Paper 1 February 12 Applied Mathematics, Robotics – Paper 1, Geometrical and Building Drawing, Biotechnology February 13 Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life) February 15 English Paper 2 (Literature in English) February 16 Modern English Paper 2 (Literature in English) February 18 Economics February 22 Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Khasi, Mizo, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Dzongkha, Lepcha, Chinese, Modern Armenian, Tibetan, Arabic, Sanskrit, German February 24 Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory) February 26 Accountancy February 27 Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature) March 1 Mathematics March 3 Physical Education March 4 Home Science – Paper 1, Indian Music (Hindustani) – Paper 1 March 8 Physics – Paper 1 (Theory) March 9 Mass Media and Communication March 11 Business Studies March 12 Geography March 13 Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour) March 15 Biology – Paper 1 (Theory) March 17 Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory) March 19 History March 20 Art Paper 5 (Crafts 'A') March 24 Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person) March 25 Sociology March 29 Commerce March 31 Psychology April 2 Political Science April 3 Fashion Designing – Paper 1, Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing April 5 Artificial Intelligence – Paper 1, Hospitality Management, Electricity and Electronics April 6 Elective English April 8 Legal Studies

ISC Class 12 Exam 2027: Timings And Important Guidelines

According to the examination schedule, most ISC Class 12 papers will be conducted for three hours, starting at 2 PM. However, some examinations, particularly Art papers, will begin at 9 AM. Students should carefully check the subject-wise timetable for the exact examination timings.

Candidates are advised to reach their examination centres well before the reporting time and carry their admit cards and other required documents. They should also follow the instructions mentioned in the official timetable and avoid carrying prohibited items into the examination hall.