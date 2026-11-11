- CISCE released ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027.
- Exams from February 9 to April 8, 2027.
- Most papers at 2 PM, Art papers at 9 AM.
ISC CDate Sheet 2027 Out: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027. According to the official schedule, the Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 9 and conclude on April 8, 2027. The examinations will cover a total of 60 subjects, including Science, Commerce, Arts and vocational streams.
As per the council's official information, 1,10,025 candidates from 1,651 affiliated schools will appear for the examinations across 1,477 centres in India and overseas. Most papers will be conducted for three hours, beginning at 2 PM, while certain subjects, including Art, will have a 9 AM examination start time.
ALSO READ: ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027 OUT: CISCE Board Exams To Begin From February 15; Check Complete Subject-Wise Schedule
ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Subject-Wise Exam Schedule
Students can check the complete subject-wise examination schedule below.
|
Exam Date
|
Subject
|
February 9
|
Environmental Science, Western Music – Paper 1 (Theory)
|
February 10
|
English Paper 1 (English Language), Modern English – Paper 1
|
February 12
|
Applied Mathematics, Robotics – Paper 1, Geometrical and Building Drawing, Biotechnology
|
February 13
|
Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)
|
February 15
|
English Paper 2 (Literature in English)
|
February 16
|
Modern English Paper 2 (Literature in English)
|
February 18
|
Economics
|
February 22
|
Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Khasi, Mizo, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Dzongkha, Lepcha, Chinese, Modern Armenian, Tibetan, Arabic, Sanskrit, German
|
February 24
|
Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)
|
February 26
|
Accountancy
|
February 27
|
Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature)
|
March 1
|
Mathematics
|
March 3
|
Physical Education
|
March 4
|
Home Science – Paper 1, Indian Music (Hindustani) – Paper 1
|
March 8
|
Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)
|
March 9
|
Mass Media and Communication
|
March 11
|
Business Studies
|
March 12
|
Geography
|
March 13
|
Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)
|
March 15
|
Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)
|
March 17
|
Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
|
March 19
|
History
|
March 20
|
Art Paper 5 (Crafts 'A')
|
March 24
|
Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person)
|
March 25
|
Sociology
|
March 29
|
Commerce
|
March 31
|
Psychology
|
April 2
|
Political Science
|
April 3
|
Fashion Designing – Paper 1, Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing
|
April 5
|
Artificial Intelligence – Paper 1, Hospitality Management, Electricity and Electronics
|
April 6
|
Elective English
|
April 8
|
Legal Studies
ISC Class 12 Exam 2027: Timings And Important Guidelines
According to the examination schedule, most ISC Class 12 papers will be conducted for three hours, starting at 2 PM. However, some examinations, particularly Art papers, will begin at 9 AM. Students should carefully check the subject-wise timetable for the exact examination timings.
Candidates are advised to reach their examination centres well before the reporting time and carry their admit cards and other required documents. They should also follow the instructions mentioned in the official timetable and avoid carrying prohibited items into the examination hall.
Recommended For You
ALSO READ: Today's School Assembly News Headline (November 11): Check Top National, International And Sports News Here
ISC Class 12 Exam 2027: State-Wise Candidate Details
According to CISCE, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of candidates appearing for the ISC Class 12 examinations in 2027, followed by West Bengal. The state-wise candidate figures shared by the council are given below.
|
State
|
Number of Candidates
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
34,702
|
West Bengal
|
30,235
|
Uttarakhand
|
5,629
|
Punjab
|
5,479
|
Jharkhand
|
5,356
|
Maharashtra
|
4,660
|
Tamil Nadu
|
3,572
|
Kerala
|
3,491
|
Karnataka
|
3,010
Students should download the official ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 from the CISCE website and plan their preparation according to the examination schedule.
Official Website: CISCE Official Website