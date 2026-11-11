HighLights
  1. CISCE released ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027.
  2. Exams from February 9 to April 8, 2027.
  3. Most papers at 2 PM, Art papers at 9 AM.

ISC CDate Sheet 2027 Out: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027. According to the official schedule, the Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 9 and conclude on April 8, 2027. The examinations will cover a total of 60 subjects, including Science, Commerce, Arts and vocational streams.

As per the council's official information, 1,10,025 candidates from 1,651 affiliated schools will appear for the examinations across 1,477 centres in India and overseas. Most papers will be conducted for three hours, beginning at 2 PM, while certain subjects, including Art, will have a 9 AM examination start time.

ALSO READ: ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027 OUT: CISCE Board Exams To Begin From February 15; Check Complete Subject-Wise Schedule

ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Subject-Wise Exam Schedule

Students can check the complete subject-wise examination schedule below.

Exam Date

Subject

February 9

Environmental Science, Western Music – Paper 1 (Theory)

February 10

English Paper 1 (English Language), Modern English – Paper 1

February 12

Applied Mathematics, Robotics – Paper 1, Geometrical and Building Drawing, Biotechnology

February 13

Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)

February 15

English Paper 2 (Literature in English)

February 16

Modern English Paper 2 (Literature in English)

February 18

Economics

February 22

Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Khasi, Mizo, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Dzongkha, Lepcha, Chinese, Modern Armenian, Tibetan, Arabic, Sanskrit, German

February 24

Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)

February 26

Accountancy

February 27

Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature)

March 1

Mathematics

March 3

Physical Education

March 4

Home Science – Paper 1, Indian Music (Hindustani) – Paper 1

March 8

Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 9

Mass Media and Communication

March 11

Business Studies

March 12

Geography

March 13

Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

March 15

Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 17

Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 19

History

March 20

Art Paper 5 (Crafts 'A')

March 24

Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person)

March 25

Sociology

March 29

Commerce

March 31

Psychology

April 2

Political Science

April 3

Fashion Designing – Paper 1, Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing

April 5

Artificial Intelligence – Paper 1, Hospitality Management, Electricity and Electronics

April 6

Elective English

April 8

Legal Studies

ISC Class 12 Exam 2027: Timings And Important Guidelines

According to the examination schedule, most ISC Class 12 papers will be conducted for three hours, starting at 2 PM. However, some examinations, particularly Art papers, will begin at 9 AM. Students should carefully check the subject-wise timetable for the exact examination timings.

Candidates are advised to reach their examination centres well before the reporting time and carry their admit cards and other required documents. They should also follow the instructions mentioned in the official timetable and avoid carrying prohibited items into the examination hall.

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ISC Class 12 Exam 2027: State-Wise Candidate Details

According to CISCE, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of candidates appearing for the ISC Class 12 examinations in 2027, followed by West Bengal. The state-wise candidate figures shared by the council are given below.

State

 

Number of Candidates

 

Uttar Pradesh    

 34,702

West Bengal

30,235

Uttarakhand

5,629

Punjab

5,479

Jharkhand

5,356

Maharashtra

4,660

Tamil Nadu

3,572

Kerala

3,491

Karnataka

3,010

Students should download the official ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 from the CISCE website and plan their preparation according to the examination schedule.

Official Website: CISCE Official Website


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