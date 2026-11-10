The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the timetable for the ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2027. As per the official time table, the exams will commence from 15th February 2027 and continue till 31st March 2027. Students can view the entire subject-wise timetable for all subjects, including English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Hindi and other optional subjects, along with paper times.
Exams will be held at 2,835 exam centres across India as well as abroad. About 2.70 lakh students from 3,106 affiliated schools will be appearing for the ICSE Class 10 exams. Papers will start mostly at 10:15 am, with some of the Art exams at 9 am.
ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2027: Subject-Wise Dates
Students can check the complete subject-wise timetable below.
|
Date
|
Subject / Paper
|
Exam Time
|
Duration
|
February 15, 2027
|
English Language – English Paper 1
|
10:15 am
|
2 hours
|
February 16, 2027
|
Art Paper 4 – Applied Art
|
9:00 am
|
3 hours
|
February 18, 2027
|
Literature in English – English Paper 2
|
10:15 am
|
2 hours
|
February 22, 2027
|
Mathematics
|
10:15 am
|
3 hours
|
February 23, 2027
|
Art Paper 1 – Still Life
|
9:00 am
|
3 hours
|
February 24, 2027
|
Group III Elective – Section B
|
10:15 am
|
2 hours
|
February 26, 2027
|
History & Civics – H.C.G. Paper 1
|
10:15 am
|
2 hours
|
March 1, 2027
|
Geography – H.C.G. Paper 2
|
10:15 am
|
2 hours
|
March 2, 2027
|
Art Paper 2 – Nature Drawing/Painting
|
9:00 am
|
3 hours
|
March 4, 2027
|
Hindi
|
10:15 am
|
3 hours
|
March 8, 2027
|
Physics – Science Paper 1
|
10:15 am
|
2 hours
|
March 12, 2027
|
Chemistry – Science Paper 2
|
10:15 am
|
2 hours
|
March 15, 2027
|
Biology – Science Paper 3
|
10:15 am
|
2 hours
|
March 16, 2027
|
Art Paper 3 – Original Composition
|
9:00 am
|
3 hours
|
March 17, 2027
|
Group III Elective – Section A / Technical Drawing Applications
|
10:15 am
|
2/3 hours
|
March 19, 2027
|
Indian and Foreign Languages
|
10:15 am
|
3 hours
|
March 25, 2027
|
Environmental Science – Group II Elective
|
10:15 am
|
2 hours
|
March 29, 2027
|
Commercial Studies – Group II Elective
|
10:15 am
|
2 hours
|
March 31, 2027
|
Economics, French and Sanskrit – Group II Elective
|
10:15 am
|
2 hours
ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2027 PDF Download
Candidates are advised to download and save the official date sheet for future reference. They should also regularly visit the CISCE official website to check any updates or notifications related to the board examinations.
Official website: https://cisce.org/
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ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027: Important Dates
Students should keep the following important examination dates in mind while preparing for their board examinations.
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
First examination
|
February 15, 2027
|
Last examination
|
March 31, 2027
|
First paper
|
English Language
|
Mathematics examination
|
February 22, 2027
|
Physics examination
|
March 8, 2027
|
Chemistry examination
|
March 12, 2027
|
Biology examination
|
March 15, 2027