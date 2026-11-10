The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the timetable for the ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2027. As per the official time table, the exams will commence from 15th February 2027 and continue till 31st March 2027. Students can view the entire subject-wise timetable for all subjects, including English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Hindi and other optional subjects, along with paper times.

Exams will be held at 2,835 exam centres across India as well as abroad. About 2.70 lakh students from 3,106 affiliated schools will be appearing for the ICSE Class 10 exams. Papers will start mostly at 10:15 am, with some of the Art exams at 9 am.

ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2027: Subject-Wise Dates

Students can check the complete subject-wise timetable below.

Date

Subject / Paper

Exam Time

Duration

February 15, 2027

English Language – English Paper 1

10:15 am

2 hours

February 16, 2027

Art Paper 4 – Applied Art

9:00 am

3 hours

February 18, 2027

Literature in English – English Paper 2

10:15 am

2 hours

February 22, 2027

Mathematics

10:15 am

3 hours

February 23, 2027

Art Paper 1 – Still Life

9:00 am

3 hours

February 24, 2027

Group III Elective – Section B

10:15 am

2 hours

February 26, 2027

History & Civics – H.C.G. Paper 1

10:15 am

2 hours

March 1, 2027

Geography – H.C.G. Paper 2

10:15 am

2 hours

March 2, 2027

Art Paper 2 – Nature Drawing/Painting

9:00 am

3 hours

March 4, 2027

Hindi

10:15 am

3 hours

March 8, 2027

Physics – Science Paper 1

10:15 am

2 hours

March 12, 2027

Chemistry – Science Paper 2

10:15 am

2 hours

March 15, 2027

Biology – Science Paper 3

10:15 am

2 hours

March 16, 2027

Art Paper 3 – Original Composition

9:00 am

3 hours

March 17, 2027

Group III Elective – Section A / Technical Drawing Applications

10:15 am

2/3 hours

March 19, 2027

Indian and Foreign Languages

10:15 am

3 hours

March 25, 2027

Environmental Science – Group II Elective

10:15 am

2 hours

March 29, 2027

Commercial Studies – Group II Elective

10:15 am

2 hours

March 31, 2027

Economics, French and Sanskrit – Group II Elective

10:15 am

2 hours

ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2027 PDF Download

Candidates are advised to download and save the official date sheet for future reference. They should also regularly visit the CISCE official website to check any updates or notifications related to the board examinations.

Official website: https://cisce.org/

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ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027: Important Dates

Students should keep the following important examination dates in mind while preparing for their board examinations.

Particulars

Dates

First examination

February 15, 2027

Last examination

March 31, 2027

First paper

English Language

Mathematics examination   

February 22, 2027

Physics examination

March 8, 2027

Chemistry examination

March 12, 2027

Biology examination

March 15, 2027

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