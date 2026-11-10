The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the timetable for the ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2027. As per the official time table, the exams will commence from 15th February 2027 and continue till 31st March 2027. Students can view the entire subject-wise timetable for all subjects, including English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Hindi and other optional subjects, along with paper times.

Exams will be held at 2,835 exam centres across India as well as abroad. About 2.70 lakh students from 3,106 affiliated schools will be appearing for the ICSE Class 10 exams. Papers will start mostly at 10:15 am, with some of the Art exams at 9 am.

ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2027: Subject-Wise Dates Students can check the complete subject-wise timetable below. Date Subject / Paper Exam Time Duration February 15, 2027 English Language – English Paper 1 10:15 am 2 hours February 16, 2027 Art Paper 4 – Applied Art 9:00 am 3 hours February 18, 2027 Literature in English – English Paper 2 10:15 am 2 hours February 22, 2027 Mathematics 10:15 am 3 hours February 23, 2027 Art Paper 1 – Still Life 9:00 am 3 hours February 24, 2027 Group III Elective – Section B 10:15 am 2 hours February 26, 2027 History & Civics – H.C.G. Paper 1 10:15 am 2 hours March 1, 2027 Geography – H.C.G. Paper 2 10:15 am 2 hours March 2, 2027 Art Paper 2 – Nature Drawing/Painting 9:00 am 3 hours March 4, 2027 Hindi 10:15 am 3 hours March 8, 2027 Physics – Science Paper 1 10:15 am 2 hours March 12, 2027 Chemistry – Science Paper 2 10:15 am 2 hours March 15, 2027 Biology – Science Paper 3 10:15 am 2 hours March 16, 2027 Art Paper 3 – Original Composition 9:00 am 3 hours March 17, 2027 Group III Elective – Section A / Technical Drawing Applications 10:15 am 2/3 hours March 19, 2027 Indian and Foreign Languages 10:15 am 3 hours March 25, 2027 Environmental Science – Group II Elective 10:15 am 2 hours March 29, 2027 Commercial Studies – Group II Elective 10:15 am 2 hours March 31, 2027 Economics, French and Sanskrit – Group II Elective 10:15 am 2 hours ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2027 PDF Download Candidates are advised to download and save the official date sheet for future reference. They should also regularly visit the CISCE official website to check any updates or notifications related to the board examinations. Official website: https://cisce.org/

ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027: Important Dates Students should keep the following important examination dates in mind while preparing for their board examinations. Particulars Dates First examination February 15, 2027 Last examination March 31, 2027 First paper English Language Mathematics examination February 22, 2027 Physics examination March 8, 2027 Chemistry examination March 12, 2027 Biology examination March 15, 2027