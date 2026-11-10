Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 11, 2026): In today’s school assembly on November 11, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world. Through these news updates, students will enhance their awareness of current affairs and the world surrounding them.

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School Assembly National News Headlines for November 11:

1. Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Questions Sonia Gandhi's 'Shock' Over Father's PM Ambition

2. UP Polls: 209 Candidates Shortlisted By CM Yogi-Led BJP Team Await Nod From Delhi; Over 100 Sitting MLAs May Lose Ticket

3. IRCTC Server Slowdown Disrupts Festive Ticket Bookings During Peak Hours; Authority Blames High Demand

4. India Accounts For 47 Of 50 Most Polluted Global Cities; Hisar Tops Chart, Delhi At 9

5. UP SIR Row: CM Yogi Questions Missing Names Of 1.27 Crore Hindu Voters, Calls For ECI Investigation

School Assembly International News Headlines for November 11:

1. Bangladesh: Massive Fire Engulfs Madrasa Library; 63 Students Placed Under Emergency Medical Observation

2. Israel: Eisenkot Reaches Consensus With Opposition Leaders On Knesset Positions, Nominates Matan Kahana As Speaker

3. From Bezos To Bill Gates: The World’s Costliest Divorces As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Record USD 80 Billion Split

4. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Wealth Dips By Rs 69,200 Crore In 30 Minutes Amid Chinese Spy Row

5. Bangladesh Rocked With Fresh Violence: Bus Driver Burnt To Death, Crude Bomb Blasts Hit Dhaka, Other Cities

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines for November 11:

1. 3rd ODI: Rain Plays Spoils Sport As Match Called Off; India Take Unassailable Lead

2. U19 Asia Cup: UAE Deal In Sixes, Star Slams 50 As India Get Late Scare

3. Mitchell Starc Responds To Usman Khawaja's Sandpapergate Claims

4. Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh Trade Confirmed. Pacer's Father Spills Details

5. India Receive Major Rishabh Pant Boost Ahead Of New Zealand Tests: Report