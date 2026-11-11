The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has now commenced the application correction process for GATE 2027 from November 10, 2026. Candidates who have registered can make modifications to their application form using the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal. The deadline for the correction process would be November 14, 2026.

Candidates who have submitted an application with scrutiny-related defects will now be able to correct the defect till November 30, 2026. ALSO READ: ISC Class 12 Exam Schedule 2027 Out: Check Complete Subject-Wise Dates, Timings And Important Examination Guidelines GATE 2027 Correction Window: Important Dates And Details Particulars Details Examination Name GATE 2027 Conducting Institute IIT Madras Notification Release Date July 20, 2026 Total Test Papers 30 Correction Window Opens November 10, 2026 Last Date For Corrections November 14, 2026 Scrutiny Defect Correction Deadline November 30, 2026 Correction Mode Online Application Portal GOAPS Official Website gate2027.iitm.ac.in Examination Purpose PG Admissions And PSU Recruitment Direct Link: GATE 2027 Application Correction Portal How To Edit GATE 2027 Application Form Candidates who want to correct their submitted application forms can follow these steps:

1. Go to the GATE 2027 website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. 2. Then, click on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) login link. 3. Now, enter your enrolment ID or registered email address and password. 4. Click on the Login button to access your application. 5. Open the submitted application form and select the Edit Application or Correction option. 6. Make the required changes in the available editable fields. 7. Upload corrected documents, photographs or certificates, if required. 8. Finally, pay the applicable correction fee, if any. 9. Review all the updated information carefully. 10. Click on Submit and download the updated application form for future reference. GATE 2027 Correction Window: Direct Link Here Candidates should complete the correction process before November 14, 2026. Applicants with scrutiny defects must also check their GOAPS accounts regularly and resolve the issues by November 30. GATE 2027 Application Correction: Which Details Can Be Edited? The list of fields that will be allowed for modification may include test paper selection, preferences regarding exam centers, category, PwBD, educational qualifications, college/university affiliation, communication address and uploaded documents. GATE 2027 Application Correction: Which Details Can Not Be Edited? -Email ID and mobile number. -Name and date of birth. -Gender. -Enrolment Number. Please note that the possibility of corrections will depend on the official website and rules. ALSO READ: National Education Day 2026: How Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Shaped India's Education System Through Key Institutions