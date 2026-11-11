RRB JE 2026 CBT 1 Answer Key: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB JE CBT 1 answer key on 11 November 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam can log in with their registration number and password to view their question paper, recorded responses and provisional answer key.

The answer key helps candidates compare their responses and estimate their probable score. The objection window is open from 11 November to 17 November 2026, with a fee of Rs 50 per question. ALSO READ: Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Timetable 2027 OUT: MBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Exam Dates At mbse.edu.in; Details RRB JE 2026 CBT 1 Answer Key: The RRB JE CBT 1 exam under notification CEN 04/2026 was held on 27 and 28 October 2026, with rescheduled centres appearing on 2 November. The marking scheme gives +1 for every correct answer and deducts 1/3 mark for each wrong answer. Candidates who clear this stage will move on to CBT 2.

How to Download the Answer Key Candidates should first visit their regional RRB website and click the “RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026” link on the homepage. After entering the registration number and password, they must click Submit or Login. The question paper, recorded responses and provisional answer key will appear on screen, and the PDFs can be downloaded and printed for future reference.

Details Printed on the Response Sheet: The PDF carries the candidate’s name, registration and roll number, exam date and shift, and centre name. It also lists the question ID, question number, available options, the correct answer as per the provisional key, and the candidate’s recorded response. Candidates should check these details carefully and contact the RRB if they spot any error.

ALSO READ: Delhi Student Krish Aggarwal Wins 2026 Diana Award For Affordable Classroom Air Filter How to Raise an Objection? Candidates who find an answer incorrect can log in, open the objection link, select the question and choose the option they believe is right. Supporting documents may be required if asked. The Rs 50 fee per question must be paid online, and the confirmation page should be saved. The fee is refundable if the objection is upheld.

The window closes at 11:59 PM on 17 November, and the board will release the final answer key after reviewing all objections.