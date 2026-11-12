Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 13, 2026): In today’s school assembly on November 13, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world. Through these news updates, students will enhance their awareness of current affairs and the world around them.

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School Assembly National News Headlines for November 13:

1. Owaisi names Azad as U.P. CM face of 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'

2. Kejriwal, daughter get death threats from ‘Bishnoi gang’; case filed

3. Keralam govt intervenes to repatriate seafarer stranded in Iran after Pakistan authorities fail to return travel documents

4. ‘Gem Granites’ Veeramani POCSO case: First charge sheet filed, Madras High Court told

5. NIA to probe online radicalisation of Indian youths by Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti

School Assembly International News Headlines for November 13:

1. Iran’s Guards say ‘accident’ left two tankers on fire in Hormuz

2. Protesters clash with police in Spain after huge housing cost rallies

3. Xi says Taiwan 'reunification' must happen as history cannot be stopped

4. Indonesia's Vice President resigns as eligibility and academic credentials are questioned

5. U.S. Defence Secretary Hegseth, staff reprimanded by guard at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines for November 13:

1. Sandpapergate recap: Everything you need to know about Usman Khawaja’s new book

2. Mbappe set to miss France clash with Italy and Zidane gives first call to PSG forward Mayulu

3. Chris Broad criticises Lehmann over Sandpapergate, backs Khawaja’s revelations

4. IND vs NZ Test series: Matt Henry eager to move past injury setbacks

5. SAFF Championship: Suhail Bhat penalty takes India into semifinals as toppers