Children Day Speech In English : Children’s Day is celebrated every year on 14th November all over India with due importance and significance. This particular day is marked in recognition of childhood as well as the importance of child rights and overall development of children. This day celebrates the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, who was fondly known as Chacha Nehru because of his great love for children.

Cultural functions and competitions are arranged by schools to observe this day. Speeches are also a significant part of celebrations, where students speak on topics related to childhood, education, dreams, and the contribution of children in the building of the nation in the future. Speeches are provided here for classes 1 to 5, 6 to 8 and 9 to 12.

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Children’s Day Speech in English:

Younger students need a speech that is short, simple and easy to remember, covering the celebration, Chacha Nehru and why children matter.

Speech 1: Short Speech for Students (1 Minute)

Good morning respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends.

Today, we have gathered here to celebrate Children’s Day. It is celebrated every year on November 14 to mark the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.

He loved children very much, and children lovingly called him Chacha Nehru.

Children’s Day reminds us that every child is special and deserves love, care and education. It is a day to enjoy, learn, play and dream big.

I feel very happy to be a child and celebrate this beautiful day with my friends and teachers.

Let us promise to study well, respect our elders, help others and make our parents and teachers proud.

Speech 2: Long Speech (2 Minutes)

Good morning everyone!

Respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends.

Today, I am very excited to speak about Children’s Day. We celebrate this special day every year on November 14. It is the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was India’s first Prime Minister.

He loved children and believed that they were the future of our country. That is why children called him Chacha Nehru with love.

Children’s Day is a reminder that childhood is the most beautiful part of life. It is the time when we learn new things, make friends, play games and discover our talents.

Every child has a dream. Some want to become doctors, teachers, scientists, artists or astronauts. We should work hard and believe in ourselves to achieve these dreams.

Our parents and teachers guide us and help us become good human beings. We should always respect them and be kind to everyone.

On this special day, let us promise to learn something new every day, help our friends and spread happiness wherever we go.

Once again, I wish everyone a very Happy Children’s Day!

Thank you and have a wonderful day!

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10 Important Lines on Children’s Day for School Assembly

Students who need a very short speech or a few assembly lines can use these points:

1. Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 14 in India.

2. It marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

3. He was the first Prime Minister of independent India.

4. Children lovingly called him Chacha Nehru.

5. He believed that children were the future of the nation.

6. Children’s Day celebrates childhood, happiness and innocence.

7. Every child deserves love, care, protection and education.

8. Education helps children discover their talents and achieve their dreams.

9. We should respect every child and provide equal opportunities.

10. Let us celebrate childhood and work towards a brighter future for all children.

How to Start a Children’s Day Speech in English?

A confident opening helps grab the audience’s attention. Students can use these lines according to their class and speaking style.

Class Speech Opening Lines Classes 1 to 5 “Good morning everyone! Today, I am very happy to speak about the most special day for children, Children’s Day.” Classes 6 to 8 “Good morning respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends. Today, I would like to share my thoughts on why Children’s Day is important for every child.” Classes 9 to 12 “Respected dignitaries, teachers and fellow students, today I stand before you to reflect on a day that celebrates not just childhood but also the hopes and responsibilities of our future generation.”

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How to End a Children’s Day Speech?

A good conclusion leaves a positive impression. Students can use these closing lines.