The Government of Telangana is all set to adopt the 10+2 system in the coming academic year. According to a directive issued by the Chief Minister of Telangana A. Revanth Reddy, Education Department officials need to take necessary actions regarding the implementation of the new system as part of the state’s educational reforms program.

The aforementioned directions were issued at a meeting held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 11, where senior officials of the education department attended. The CM of the state said the education system needs to be updated in order to ensure quality education for students.

ALSO READ: RRB ALP Recruitment 2026: Railway Recruitment Board Releases Revised Zone-wise List For 14,627 Assistant Loco Pilot Posts Education Reforms From Nursery to Class 12: The Chief Minister of the state said that the state government will pay special attention to the education sector from nursery to Class 12. Classes 9 to 12 as Higher Education: Reddy proposed classifying Grades 9 through 12 as part of higher education and introducing specialised teaching arrangements for students at this stage. The initiative is intended to reinforce the education system and provide students with improved learning opportunities.

Infrastructure Support for Government Schools: Officials have been directed to assess the infrastructure needed to carry out the reforms. The government aims to upgrade facilities in public schools so they meet the standards of private institutions. Focus on Learning Outcomes: CM Reddy emphasised that the changes should aim to improve learning outcomes and expand opportunities for students. Officials have been instructed to take the necessary measures, with students’ interests as a priority. ALSO READ: KEAM 2026 Admission: PG Ayurveda Provisional Merit List And Category List PDF Out At cee.kerala.gov.in Note: The proposed 10+2 system is expected to be introduced in the next academic year. However, the detailed implementation plan and arrangements have yet to be announced.